Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been one of the best players in European football this season

The Egyptian is on course to break many attacking records after finding a perfect form under Arne Slot

He leads other players in Europe’s big five leagues with goals in 2025, followed by Ousmane Dembele

The big five European football leagues are reaching decisive stages this season, with the champions in England, France and Germany getting clearer by the day.

Italy and Spain will likely go down to the final day with three teams each in the title race and separated by 2-3 points in a keenly contested season in both countries.

Some players have been standouts for their respective clubs, with Mohamed Salah and Ousmane Dembele being two of the best players this season in terms of attacking contributions.

Legit.ng looks at the top five goal-scorers in 2025 across Europe's big leagues, as first called by Planet Football.

Europe's top scorers in 2025

1. Mohamed Salah

Salah has been key to Liverpool edging closer to the Premier League title in Arne Slot's first season. Since the turn of the new year, he has refused 14 attacking contributions, including 10 goals and four assists. As noted by Premier League, he has the most goal involvement in a single season in Liverpool's history with 44 this season, surpassing Luis Suarez’s 43 in the 2013/14 season.

2. Ousmane Dembele

Dembele has been a different player since he left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain last season. He has been the Parisian’s best player this season as they coast to another French Ligue 1 title. Since the start of the new year, he has scored 12 goals and provided one assist.

2. Mika Biereth

The Danish footballer left Arsenal's Academy in the summer of 2025, and six months later, he signed for French club AS Monaco. He made his debut on January 17 and has got off to a flying start. He has 10 goals and three assists, including hat tricks against Nantes, Auxerre and Reims. He could have been a good addition for his former club, who are struggling to find a striker.

4. Mateo Retegui

The Italian-Argentine striker has been Serie A’s best goalscorer this season and the best for Atalanta. Since 2025 started, he has scored nine goals and provided an assist, including last night, when Atalanta thumped Juventus 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium.

5. Justin Kluivert

The son of former Newcastle United striker Patrick Kluivert has picked up in his Bournemouth career under Andoni Iraola. He has six goals and four assists in nine Premier League games since the turn of the new year, the best return in his career, despite playing in all top five European leagues.

Salah leads free agents

Legit.ng previously reported that Salah will be a free agent this summer if he and Liverpool can not agree to a new contract, with his current deal set to expire.

He is one of the many African stars who will become free agents, and this includes Arsenal and Ghanaian international midfielder Thomas Partey, amongst others.

