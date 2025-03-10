Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has announced separation from his wife of eight years, Daniela Jehle

The former Borussia Monchengladbach star disclosed that they have decided to go their separate ways after careful consideration

He has, however, hit back after reports suggested that the decision to split arose after he discovered that Daniela had not been faithful

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has reacted to reports that it was cheating accusations that ended his marriage with wife Daniela Jehle.

The 32-year-old, who has only managed six La Liga appearances this season, has also struggled off the pitch.

He took to his official social media account that he has separated from his wife, saying the decision was not an easy one, Yahoo reports.

The German international disclosed that efforts are underway to ensure that their children do not suffer from the split.

Ter Stegen wrote:

"After careful consideration, Dani and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not an easy one, as you can imagine, but we both believe it is the best step for us.

"Our joint focus is on doing what is best for our children, ensuring they continue to have a loving and stable environment.

"We remain committed to working together as parents and treating each other with respect and appreciation as we always have."

Daniela Jehle cheating?

Meanwhile, reports in Spain suggested that the couple decided to go their separate ways due to cheating allegations.

It was the goalkeeper who started living in a hotel after moving out of his family home.

Further reports from Radio Catalunya suggested that the former Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper moved out of his home after he discovered that his partner had been unfaithful.

GOAL reports that Ter Stegen and Jehle started dating in 2012 and then moved to the Spanish capital two years later.

After almost eight years of marriage, with the couple sharing two children, they have decided to divorce.

Following the fresh reports from Radio Catalunya, Ter Stegen made another post expressing shock and disappointment. He added:

"Dear all, I am shocked and disappointed of the poor management and lack of Leadership and Control at Catalunya Radio & 3Cat Group - distributing false news and violating personal rights.

"Journalists Juliana Canet, Roger Carandell and Marta Montaner are liars that have distributed false news, offending my wife Daniela and her reputation publicly in a very bad manner.

"There has not been any infidelity of Daniela. No third person involved. Fact.

"As communicated, Dani and I have decided to go different ways in good circumstances where we maintain trustful communication.

"It is completely unacceptable that the leading government-owned media is spreading this, where Daniela is being falsely accused and personally been attacked. The damage is irreparable. Thank you.”

