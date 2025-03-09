Nigeria defeated South Africa 3-1 in their first leg of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers on Saturday

The Flamingos received pep talks from former CAF Player of the Year Samuel Eto’o before the encounter

Nigeria will host the Bantwana in the return-leg at the Remo Stars’ Stadium in Ikenne-Remo on March 15

Nigeria’s U17 girls defeated their South African counterparts 3-1 to put a firm leg in the final round of the qualification series for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals.

Shakirat Moshood and Harmony Chidi scored for the Flamingos while Katleho Malebana gave South their only goal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

Nigeria won a bronze medal at the 2022 U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Nigeria’s Flamingos beat South Africa 3-1 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria. Photo by: Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria breeze past South Africa

Nigeria defeated South Africa 3-1 in front of their home fans in the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers on Saturday.

The West Africans took the lead in the 20th minute through Shakirat Moshood's clinical finish, before Harmony Chidi doubled the lead in the 42nd minute.

South Africa's captain Katleho Malebana reduced the deficit through a calmly converted penalty in the 47th minute per NFF.

Chidi put the game beyond the South Africans when she completed her brace in the 68th minute.

Shakirat Moshood scored four goals at the 2024 U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic while Harmony Chidi netted an impressive 13 goals during the qualifying series for last year’s finals.

Bantwana head coach Ntombifuthi Khumalo recognised the areas for improvement but remains optimistic about a strong comeback in Nigeria. He said via SAFA:

“Once our opponents put pressure on us, that’s where we fail to protect our posts. That’s the challenge we need to fix before we head into the second leg.

Nigeria’s Flamingos aim to make their second appearance at their third consecutive World Cup. Photo by: Pedro Vilela - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Eto’o visits Flamingos camp

Before the encounter with the Bantwana girls, the Flamingos met with former Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o.

The president of the Cameroon Football Federation unexpectedly visited the Nigerian U-17 girls at OR Tambo International Airport.

The UEFA Champions League winner met with the head coach Bankole Olowookere and other high-level delegations of the Nigeria Football Federation.

The Inter Milan legend shook hands with the young players and charged them to beat South Africa.

What’s next?

The second leg of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers will be played at the Remo Stars’ Stadium in Ikenne-Remo on March 15.

According to Daily Post, the aggregate winner advances to the final round of the qualification series.

The four winners from the final round will join hosts Morocco as Africa's representatives at this year's U-17 Women's World Cup, set to be held from October 17 to November 5 per FIFA.

The Flamingos aim to make their third consecutive appearance at the World Cup after winning a historic bronze medal at the 2022 edition in India.

How Nigeria thrashed New Zealand

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Flamingos began their campaign at the 2024 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup on a winning note, defeating New Zealand 4-1.

Shakirat Moshood, Taiwo Adegoke, Farida Abdulwahab, and Taiwo Afolabi scored the goals for Nigeria while Hammah Aimee scored a consolation goal for New Zealand.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng