Emmanuel Adebayor has splashed over $112,000 on an exotic and 'SEA' customised BMW X7 series

The Togolese football icon is one man who will stop at nothing when it comes to living a life of luxury

Footage shows the brown leathered seats fitted in the car with a luxurious cabin for up to seven passengers

Togolese legend Emmanuel Adebayor has splashed the cash on an exotic BMW X7 which is currently worth over $112,000.

The former Arsenal star will stop at nothing when it comes to luxury as he is famous for his lavish spending on cars and houses.

Adebayor's latest 'baby' is a full-size luxury SUV known for its commanding presence and upscale design.

Emmanuel Adebayor has bought and customised a BMW X7. Photo: Sjoerd van der Wal.

The ride is seen as one of BMW's most luxurious models as it combines sophisticated styling with practical features.

In a clip that has since gone viral on the internet, the former Real Madrid striker gave his fans a glimpse of the exterior and interior.

Its shiny gray exterior, as seen in the image, reflects a modern and premium aesthetic, complemented by large, stylish alloy wheels.

Inside the car are brown leathered seats with a luxurious cabin for up to seven passengers.

According to Edmunds, the 2025 BMW X7 impresses us with its strong performance, helpful utility and smooth ride.

However, an overreliance on touchscreen-based controls and some confounding design decisions keep the X7 from being perfect.

Adebayor is one man who will stop at nothing when it comes to living a life of luxury. He went further to customise his initials 'SEA' - Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor on the number plate.

The former forward is known for this as he crests his initials on his luxury items including his several houses in Ghana and Togo.

The 40-year-old, who was born in Lome, made a huge fortune from professional football while in Europe.

Emmanuel Adebayor is investing heavily in youth education in Togo. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt.

The ex-striker featured for some of the biggest clubs in the world including, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham. He was named the African Player of the Year in 2008.

Adebayor sponsors education of young farmers

Only recently, the Togolese football icon Emmanuel Adebayor funded the education of two young farmers who have been in charge of his cows.

Since his retirement from professional football, he has continued to empower the youths in his country, as he branded his initiative, ' SEA Empowering the next generation, BBC reports.

He is also a major player in the agribusiness industry in Togo having purchased acres of land for the purpose.

When African legends united for Adebayor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football legends Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo graced the Emmanuel Adebayor Testimonial in Lome.

A three-day event was held in the Togolese capital last year as activities began on Friday, October 25 and climaxed with an exhibition match at the Kegue Stadium on Sunday, October 27.

Other notable superstars who graced the special event were Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan and Cameroon and former Arsenal midfielder Alex Song.

