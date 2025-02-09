Paul Onuachu proved too strong for the legendary Virgil van Dijk during an EFL clash in December 2024

Footage showing the moment the Nigerian international shoved off the Liverpool defender is making the rounds on social media

Liverpool won the game 2-1, but fans have continued to react to the moment Onuachu bullied the lanky defender

It was a test of strengths when Nigerian international Paul Onuachu came face-to-face with the lanky Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool defeated Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in a highly intense EFL fixture on December 18, 2024.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and Harvey Elliot extended the lead for Arne Slot's side nine minutes later.

Paul Onuachu shoves Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. Photo: Vincent Van Doornick.

Cameron Archer pulled one back for the home team, but it was not enough as the Reds managed to escape with a slim victory.

However, substitute Paul Onuachu troubled the Liverpool defence as soon as he was introduced into the game.

A special moment came when the 30-year-old bullied Van Dijk who attempted to take the ball off the Nigerian.

The fans roared with excitement as Onuachu did well to keep possession of the ball. Netizens have continued to react to the vital footage on Instagram.

chef_ramashawarma said:

"Why Manchester can't sign someone like him."

geralddisbord added:

"VVD decided to let him go and take cover."

dafidii_1999 wrote:

"This is actually the first person to do that and it wasn't really that good but I am shocked."

rapheal_.001 posited:

"It’s because van Dijk was not balanced that moment that was why he did that."

Onuachu makes history

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Onuachu received a historic nomination after FIFA announced the nominees for the yearly The Best Award.

The world's football governing body published the list of nominees on its social media pages and the impressive Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu was nominated for the prestigious Puskas Award.

The striker's late winner for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win over Konyaspor was nominated for the special award.

