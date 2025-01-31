Galatasaray has been drawn to face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League playoffs following today’s draw

If victorious, they could face a top Premier League club like Manchester United or Tottenham in the Round of 16

Victor Osimhen will be key to Galatasaray’s chances as they look to progress further in the competition

Galatasaray will have to fight their way into the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 after being drawn against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the playoff round.

The draw, conducted earlier on Friday, determined the fate of teams ranked between ninth and 24th place, setting up several exciting matchups.

Galatasaray failed to secure automatic qualification to the next stage after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Ajax on Thursday night.

Now, the Turkish giants must overcome AZ Alkmaar in a two-legged tie to keep their Europa League hopes alive.

However, the task has become even more challenging as Osimhen will be unavailable for the first leg due to suspension.

The Nigerian forward has been instrumental in Galatasaray’s European campaign with five goals and managed to score a consolation goal in their 2-1 loss to Ajax.

Galatasaray needs to find a way to secure a positive result without their star striker before his return in the second leg.

Manchester United or Spurs in Round of 16

If Galatasaray manage to defeat AZ Alkmaar, they will face an even greater challenge in the Round of 16, with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United likely to be their next opponents, Sky Sports reports.

Both English teams are among the favourites to win the competition, making the draw even more daunting for Galatasaray.

A potential clash with Spurs or United would be a true test of their European credentials and a chance for Osimhen to showcase his talent on one of football’s biggest stages.

Europa League playoff fixtures and knockout schedule

The Europa League playoff draw also produced several exciting matchups, including a blockbuster clash between Porto and Roma. Other fixtures include:

Porto vs Roma

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax

AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray

Fenerbahçe vs Anderlecht

Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad

Twente vs Bodø/Glimt

PAOK vs FCSB

Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň

The two-legged playoffs will take place on February 13 and February 20, with the winners advancing to the Round of 16. The knockout stages will proceed as follows:

Last-16: March 6 & March 13

Quarter-finals: April 10 & April 17

Semi-finals: May 1 & May 8

Final: May 21 at Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain

Why Osimhen is suspended in Europa League?

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray suffered a significant setback as star striker Osimhen is set to miss the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie.

The Nigerian forward received his third yellow card of the competition during Galatasaray’s 2-1 defeat to Ajax in Amsterdam on Thursday night.

Osimhen was booked in the 38th minute after a collision with Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer during a corner kick. Having previously received yellow cards in matches against Dinamo Kyiv and AZ Alkmaar, his suspension for the upcoming playoff game is now confirmed.

