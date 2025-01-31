Real Madrid have been drawn against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League playoff draw

The 15-time champions will face the 2023 winner for a chance to reach the Round of 16 of the competition

Ademola Lookman's Atalanta will face compatriot Frank Onyedika’s Club Brugge in the round of 16 playoff

Real Madrid have expectedly earned a tough draw in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 playoffs after initial indications suggested that the two teams will meet.

The teams that finished ninth to 24th on the 36-team table of the new UEFA Champions League format will face off in a playoff, with the eight winners joining teams that finished first to eight in the round of 16.

Vinicius Jr and Phil Foden when Manchester City and Real Madrid faced off in the UEFA Champions League in 2024. Photo by Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

European heavyweights Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain all finished below the automatic qualification slot and will partake in the playoffs.

Man City to face Real Madrid

UEFA held the draws for the playoffs at its headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland and as many expected, Real Madrid and Manchester City were drawn against each other.

As noted by Real Madrid on X, it's the fourth consecutive season that both sides have clashed in the competition and each year, the winner went on to win the trophy.

There will also be a clash between two Super Eagles stars after Ademola Lookman's Atalanta were drawn against Raphael Onyedika's Club Brugge for the playoffs.

Onyedika scored Brugge's only goal in their 3-1 loss to Manchester City. Lookman could miss the match after suffering a knee injury before the 2-2 draw against Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain is the only team facing a club from their league after drawing Brest.

Full UCL R16 playoffs

Club Brugge vs Atalanta

Sporting CP vs Dortmund

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Celtic vs Bayern München

Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven

Feyenoord vs AC Milan

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain

Monaco vs Benfica

According to UEFA.com, the matches will be held on February 11/12 and 18/19, with each team playing on a Tuesday and a Wednesday. The draw for the rest of the knockout will be held on February 21.

Guardiola reacts after UCL match

Legit.ng reported that Pep Guardiola reacted after Manchester City beat Club Brugge to progress to the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Guardiola admitted that facing one of Real Madrid or Bayern Munich is a big task but with reinforcements in January and players returning from injury, they will be ready.

