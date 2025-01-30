Ex-Manchester City defender Jerome Boateng and his girlfriend have reportedly ended their relationship

Boateng and Rebecca Silvera have been in a relationship since 2020 but claims of infidelity have surfaced

Silvera has published a statement on her social media pages addressing the posts she made earlier online

Jerome Boateng and his girlfriend have reportedly ended their four-year relationship, and she has issued a statement on social media addressing the ongoing rumours.

Boateng and Rebecca Silvera have been in a relationship since 2020 and multiple reports in the German and Austrian media suggested they have split up recently.

Jerome Boateng currently plays for LASK in the Austrian Bundesliga. Photo by Severin Auchbauer.

Source: Getty Images

According to FootBoom, the two split after reports surfaced that the 2010 World Cup winner with Germany was having an affair with another woman throughout their relationship.

Silvera addresses relationship with Boateng

Silvera reportedly published a lengthy statement which was circulated in the German and Austrian media, where the defender currently plays for LASK.

She has now addressed the rumours via her Instagram story, claiming she acted on impulse about untrue information, urging the media from both countries to desist from sharing her previous statements.

“To the German/Austrian media, my posts two days ago were incorrect and unfactual. I was fed wrong information and reacted from that, what was told to me was not true and was intended only to hurt me and cause conflict with myself and Jerome, which achieved its intended purpose causing me to react impulsively from hurt and emotion. What I posted was not true,” she wrote.

“I am known for my impulsivity and emotionally driven responses. If you post information that I have posted and deleted without verifying the veracity of their factuality then you will be liable for publishing false information.

“I have deleted the posts because I became aware that they were infact not correct therefore I removed them. If you proceed to publicise my deleted statements (which were removed because they were untrue) then you are responsible for spreading false information. Even with the awareness that it is false information.”

The footballer has refused to comment publicly on the incident.

It was not the first time the 36-year-old football of Ghanaian heritage had been in the news over his relationship. According to Marca, in 2021, his ex-girlfriend Kasia Lengardt was found dead weeks after the separation.

