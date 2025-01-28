Victor Ikpeba has described the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 group as fair and manageable after the conclusion of the draws

The Super Eagles are set to face Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania in Group C of the competition slated for December

Ikpeba has warned Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle against underrating Uganda and Tanzania, citing progress among smaller teams

Victor Ikpeba has issued a strong warning to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle against underestimating Nigeria’s group opponents at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the conclusion of the draws on Monday.

The 2025 AFCON draw was conducted at a glitzy, vibrant ceremony in Rabat. African giants like Nigeria and Morocco received fairly favourable draws.

The Super Eagles are aiming to win their fourth AFCON title after successes in 1980, 1994, and 2013. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

According to ESPN, the Super Eagles are favourites to progress from Group C after being drawn against North African giants Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Nigeria, who finished as runners-up in the previous edition in Ivory Coast, will be aiming to win the tournament for the fourth time after claiming the prestigious trophy in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

the 2025 AFCON will take place between December 21, 2025, and January 18, 2026, and be hosted by Morocco, who finished fourth in the 2022 World Cup.

Ikpeba warns Chelle against underrating opponents

Ikpeba expressed optimism about the Super Eagles’ chances of progressing from the group after the conclusion of the draw which pitched Nigeria against Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The former Monaco forward issued a strong warning to Chelle to avoid underrating any of Nigeria’s opponents at the tournament, highlighting that no team is a minnow in African football anymore.

“I will take the Super Eagles group as against some of the other first round groups,”

“It will be difficult because even the so-called small teams have made a lot of progress as we saw at the last AFCON.

“But we have what it takes to get out of the group,” Ikpeba was quoted by Complete Sports.

AFCON 2025 Group C fixtures

The Super Eagles will kick off their opening game of Group C against the least-ranked team, Tanzania, on December 23 at the Fez Stadium, Fez, The Sporting News reports.

Nigeria’s second group game will come up four days later at the same venue against North African giants Tunisia, who eliminated the three-time AFCON champions in the Round of 16 in the 2021 edition.

The Super Eagles' final game will be against Uganda on December 30, at the Fez, Stadium.

Ex-Real Madrid star rallies support for Chelle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has rallied support for Eric Chelle and the Nigerian national team after the draw for the 2025 AFCON was held yesterday.

Nigeria are favourites to progress from the group containing Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania, with Eric Chelle set for his first major tournament as Super Eagles boss, but first must navigate the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Adepoju has shared his thoughts on Chelle as Super Eagles coach and appealed to Nigerians to support the new manager.

