The Confederation of African Football (CAF) held the draws for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations yesterday

AFCON 2025 is scheduled to be played in Morocco from December 21, 2025 to February 18, 2026

Some top teams earned themselves favourable draws while will face some difficult opponents in the first round

The draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations was held at an event organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Rabat, Morocco.

Host country Morocco were expectedly drawn in group A alongside Comoros, Mali and Zambia and will open the tournament against Comoros on December 21, 2025.

Aliou Cisse and Joseph Yobo during the AFCON 2025 draw in Morocco. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF Online, the top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed sides, decided by a variety of factors.

Full grouping for AFCON 2025

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

Legit.ng looks at the predicted winners of each group.

Predicted group winners at AFCON 2025

Group A - Morocco

The Atlas Lions participated in the qualifying series and won all six games with a maximum 18 points. They have been one of the best African teams for some years now. They are one of the favourites to win the competition and should win the group with maximum nine points.

Group B - Egypt

This is a tough one and any of Egypt, South Africa or Angola could qualify as group winners. However, we predict the seven-time winners, the Pharaohs to win the group, having two of the best attackers in Africa currently, Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

Group C - Nigeria

Legendary defender Joseph Yobo, speaking to OJB Sports at the event, said Nigeria have never had issues with qualifying out of the group. Wins against East Africans Uganda and Tanzania and a draw against Tunisia would be enough to see them win Group C.

Group D - DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo finished fourth at AFCON 2023 after losing to South Africa in the third-place match. They are drawn in the same group as 2021 champions Senegal, but we are predicting the Leopards to go through as group winners.

Group E - Algeria

Algeria and Equatorial Guinea were in the same group during the qualifiers as well, while Sudan prevented Ghana from qualifying. The 2017 AFCON winners were favourites to make it out of the group as the winners, even though they were eliminated in the group stage in 2023.

Group F - Ivory Coast

Group F consists of two past winners Cameroon and Ivory Coast, the two countries are rivals and have enjoyed some historical battles. Both are favourites to progress from the group, but we back the current champions to win the group.

6 games to watch out for at AFCON 2025

Legit.ng analysed six games to look out for at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after the group stage draws were concluded in Rabat, Morocco last night.

Morocco, Nigeria, Cameroon and Ivory Coast all have at least one game to watch out for as they battle to add one more star to their current trophy count in the tournament.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng