Manchester City’s new signing, Omar Marmoush, has endeared himself to Nigerian football fans after naming Afrobeats artiste Burna Boy as his favourite musician.

Marmoush joined City as the club's third signing in the January transfer window after Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Brazilian star Vitor Reis.

Omar Marmoush signed for Manchester City from Eintracht Frankfurt. Photo from @mancity.

The English champions reportedly signed the versatile attacker from German club Eintracht Frankfurt for €70m, which could rise with potential add-ons.

Marmoush names Burna Boy as favourite

The club uploaded a short video on social media where the North African star answered some quick questions to introduce himself to the fans after his big move.

He caught the attention of social media after naming Grammy Award winner Burna Boy as his favourite musician, with many Nigerians camping in the comments section.

He named Brazilian legend Ronaldinho as his idol growing up and added that his dribbling, speed and dangerous instincts are his best three attributes.

He will wear the number seven jersey last worn by the legendary Raheem Sterling, who left the club to join Chelsea in the summer of 2022 and is currently on loan at Arsenal.

The new number seven named Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah as his inspiration, like for many other modern Egyptian footballers.

Marmoush’s first words as City player

The 25-year-old was delighted to have joined the 2023 treble winners and hopes to represent his country well in the English top flight, like compatriot Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

“It’s a big, big honour and I’m really, really happy to be the first player to play for Manchester City [from Egypt], showing what my country has,” Marmoush told Man City TV.

“Representing my country at a big club like this was something I always dreamed of. [Now] my dreams are becoming a reality of being [the first Egyptian] at Manchester City and I hope I can keep up this level.

“The Premier League is for us in Egypt the biggest league and the most followed league because of my team-mates like Mo Salah and other Egyptian players that have played in the Premier League.

“Most of the players growing up, our dream is to be here, and that is why it makes me so happy that I am here to reach this beautiful league.”

Marmoush is a big loss for Frankfurt having scored 19 goals and provided a further 12 assists halfway through the season before jumping ship and moving to the Premier League.

