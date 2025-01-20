Victor Osimhen's contract with Galatasaray runs until the end of the season, but an exit clause exists in the deal

Manchester United saw their £59million bid for the forward rejected as their representatives departed Istanbul without good news

Another English Premier League club is exploring ways to sign the Nigerian forward in the January transfer window

After Manchester United failed in their quest to land Nigerian international Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window, a rival club is in contact to sign the striker.

Osimhen's future remains uncertain even though he has reiterated that he would love to see off his season-long loan deal with Galatasaray.

The embattled Napoli star was on the verge of joining Chelsea, but talks collapsed in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

He then agreed to a loan move to Turkish club Galatasaray. However, a clause allows him to move should Napoli receive the right offers in January.

Arsenal on contact for Osimen

Reports have it that London club Arsenal are now actively trying to sign a lethal striker after the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian will be out of action for several weeks and the Gunners are desperately on the hunt for a new striker in the January transfer window.

Manager Mikel Arteta is keen on bolstering his squad, especially in the attack, and now he has his eyes on Osimhen.

The former Lille of France striker has been sensational for Galatasaray, and Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho brands him as a 'world-class' striker.

Osimhen has scored 14 goals and registered six appearances in 18 matches in all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

Football Insider reports that Arsenal have made contact about signing the 26-year-old in the January transfer window.

It comes after reports in Turkey claimed that Premier League giants Manchester United moved to sign the forward.

According to journalist Kagan Dursun, the Old Trafford club verbally offered €70 million (£59m, $72m) for the striker.

Representatives of the club arrived in Istanbul in a bid to convince the Nigerian forward, but they returned to Manchester without any good news.

Osimhen's contract with Galatasaray includes an exit clause, but the main effort should be directed at convincing the striker to leave the Turkish club.

Arsenal warned against signing Osimhen

Meanwhile, former Tottenham star Darren Bent has warned Mikel Arteta not to bring the Super Eagles star to the Emirates Stadium.

The pundit, also an Arsenal fan, questioned Osimhen's attitude, as he does not believe the player is the right man for the club.

Bent told talkSPORT as per Team Talk:

“Victor Osimhen, is he really going to be the answer?

“Yes, he was good at Napoli, but maybe his attitude has been questioned on occasions, that’s still a risk.

“I just don’t think you can just go out there and guarantee, right, we know he’s the guy who’s going to go and score us 20, 25 goals.”

Conte shares honest thoughts on Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Italian tactician Antonio Conte has his fair share of concerns following the departure of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Since taking over as the Napoli head coach, Conte has faced a constant exodus of key players from the club.

He admitted that the best players have left the club.

