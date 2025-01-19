Ogenyi Onazi believes Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman can lead Nigeria to secure a 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket

Onazi has called for respect for the badge as Nigeria prepares for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles, currently winless in four qualifiers, face must-win games in March to revive their World Cup hopes

The pressure is mounting on the Super Eagles ahead of the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

Former Nigerian international and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, Ogenyi Onazi, has expressed confidence in the current team’s ability to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

The Super Eagles are yet to win a single game after four rounds of matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

Source: Twitter

However, the former Lazio midfielder also issued a stern warning, emphasizing that failure to qualify would be a massive national embarrassment.

According to FIFA.com, the Super Eagles are winless in their last four qualifiers and are lying second from bottom in Group C with only three points.

A slump in form has left the three-time African champions fifth in their group with Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin all occupying the top three spots with seven points.

This precarious position means the Super Eagles' upcoming matches are must-win encounters if Nigeria hopes to reverse its fortunes and qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Onazi calls for commitment from players

Onazi, speaking to Brila.net, highlighted the importance of approaching the remaining fixtures with passion, commitment, and a deep respect for the Nigerian badge.

The 2013 AFCON winner believes the present Super Eagles squad, led by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, has the potential to turn things around.

“We have an amazing team, a world-class team,” Onazi stated. “We just need to put ourselves in order and respect the badge.”

Nigeria’s inability to secure a win against Rwanda in the earlier stages of the qualifiers drew sharp criticism from the former midfielder.

“It’s embarrassing for us not to beat Rwanda. Of course, anything can happen in football, but there are some things that are not acceptable.”

Onazi’s comments reflect the sentiments of many Nigerian fans who remain hopeful despite the Super Eagles' recent struggles.

With Osimhen and Lookman leading the attack, Onazi is optimistic that the Super Eagles can harness their talent and determination to climb up the table.

Football expert backs Nigeria to pick ticket

Meanwhile, Nigerian football expert, Ekpor Temple, has expressed confidence in the Super Eagles' ability to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, provided they win their remaining matches in the qualifiers.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Temple disclosed that the Super Eagles under Eric Chelle possess the talent and experience to overcome their current struggles.

"The Super Eagles have a history of bouncing back when it matters most. With players like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman leading the attack, and a solid squad behind them, they have all it takes to win the remaining games and qualify for the World Cup. It’s about focus and execution."

The Super Eagles return to action on March 17 with a pivotal match against Rwanda, followed by a clash with Zimbabwe on March 20.

Chelle outlines vision for Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle has finally addressed the criticism he has faced following his appointment as Super Eagles coach.

Chelle claims he feels prepared to manage the Nigerian team of talented players. As he claims to have a football philosophy that will align well with the Super Eagles squad.

Source: Legit.ng