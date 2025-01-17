Eric Chelle has embraced the pressure and criticism that comes with being the Super Eagles' head coach

The Malian tactician was appointed by the Nigerian Football Federation with the mandate to qualify the Super Eagles for the World Cup

Chelle is unfazed by the task ahead as he claims results will define his success with the Super Eagles

Eric Chelle has admitted he is ready for the pressure that comes with managing the Super Eagles following his appointment by the Nigeria Football Federation.

The 47-year-old coach’s appointment was met with a lot of uproar from Nigerians who doubted his credentials to lead one of Africa’s most successful teams.

According to the BBC, Chelle, who coached Mali at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), makes history as the first non-Nigerian African to assume the role of Super Eagles head coach.

After missing out on the last World Cup in Qatar, the NFF has charged Chelle with qualifying for next year's event, despite a slow start in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles are second from bottom in Group C, failing to win any of their first four matches in the qualifiers after drawing three and losing one game.

Chelle says results will cancel pressure

Meanwhile, Chelle is confident his results with the Super Eagles will vindicate his appointment as coach after several criticisms from fans and pundits alike.

The 47-year-old coach in an interview with matinlibre.com, shared how he hopes to cope with the pressure of managing the Super Eagles.

“We play football; it’s normal that there is pressure. It’s normal that there is criticism. Today, I will work; I have certainties; I have my game plan in mind, and I will quickly put it in place.

“Now, my results and the team’s results will speak for me. So, we can say what we want, but, at the time we speak, the coach of the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, his name is Eric Chelle.”

Football expert canvasses support for Chelle

Nigeria football expert Femi Balogun emphasizes the need for unity and collective support for Eric Chelle.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Balogun believes that Chelle’s success hinges on unwavering support from fans and stakeholders.

“The Super Eagles are at a crucial point. Eric Chelle has the expertise and vision to lead this team, but he cannot do it alone. Nigerian fans must rally behind him, showing patience and belief in his leadership.

“We have seen what happens when a nation’s football team is united with its supporters. Chelle’s strategies will bear fruit if only we all play our part.“

Chelle’s first major task as Super Eagles coach will be an away game in Kigali against Rwanda when the World Cup qualifiers resume in March.

Okocha blows hot on Chelle’s appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha is unimpressed with Chelle's appointment as the new Super Eagles coach.

The former midfielder says the continued administration of football by politicians would continue to ruin the country's chances of winning laurels.

He stated that the Super Eagles have the best players in the world but have failed to win titles because of bad administration and changing of coaches.

