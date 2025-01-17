Maduka Okoye risks a four-year ban after the Nigerian international was fingered in a betting scandal in Italy

Public prosecutors alleged that the Super Eagles star was involved in an unusual gaming pattern, as detected by their algorithms

It comes at the time Okoye returned to action after five weeks, and now he risks a lengthy ban, according to reports

Nigerian international Maduka Okoye is being investigated for illegal betting practices and could be banned for at least four years.

The Udinese goalkeeper is facing scrutiny after betting agency Sisal reported unusual gaming patterns detected by its algorithms.

It was gathered that lots of people placed bets that Okoye would be shown a yellow card during their away game at Lazio in March of 2024.

Maduka Okoye risks a four-year ban following a betting scandal in Italy. Photo: Kontrolab.

Source: Getty Images

In the 64th minute of the encounter, Okoye was cautioned for wasting time in what new statistics claim is suspicious.

The Super Eagles star wasted time taking a goal kick when his team was still leading 2-1, prompting the referee to hand him the booking.

It comes at a bad time for the goalkeeper, who is returning to action after a five-week injury absence.

In November, Udinese announced that the 25-year-old suffered an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his right wrist. He underwent and was out of action for five weeks.

Okoye, who has been impressive for the club this season, recently got a call to the Nigerian national team set-up.

In 1980, a betting scandal rocked Italian football when the legendary Paolo Rossi was banned for two years. The forward was severely punished after being found guilty of infringing on betting rules.

Nicolo Fagioli also received a seven-month ban for infringing on betting rules in Italy.

If found guilty, Okoye could be handed a four-year ban, which would severely damage his football career, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

Are footballers allowed to bet?

According to the Professional Footballers Association, any football-related getting activity is strictly prohibited.

Any player who breaches the rules could face criminal charges and possibly lose his or her career. The statement reads via the PFA website:

"These rules protect the integrity and reputation of the game and provide clarity that decision-making in football is based entirely on merit and not for personal financial gain.

"Your position as a professional footballer means you are sometimes privy to information that could give you, or those you share it with, a betting advantage."

Okoye indicates Chelsea interest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Maduka Okoye hinted that playing in the English Premier League is a dream, as he is a fan of Chelsea Football Club.

Okoye, who has witnessed his form translate into a return to the national team, has consistently attracted interest from several elite clubs regarding a possible transfer.

Earlier in the summer, several outlets linked the shot-stopper with the possibility of joining Italian champions Inter Milan.

Despite his Premier League aspirations, Okoye emphasised his current happiness and commitment to Udinese.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng