Victor Osimhen left a legendary mark in the Belgian pro division before leaving the country six years ago

The Nigerian forward set a record by scoring the fastest goal in the history of the Belgian First Division league

Osimhen moved on to have a successful career in France, Italy, and now in Turkey with Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen etched his name into the history books of Belgian football six years ago with a lightning-fast goal that has yet to be surpassed.

On a chilly Sunday night, while playing for Sporting Charleroi against Antwerp, the then-20-year-old forward set a new benchmark for the fastest goal in the Belgian First Division.

Victor Osimhen's goal for Sporting Charleroi against Royal Antwerp remains the fastest goal in the Belgian Pro League six years later. Photo by Virginie Lefour

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, on loan from Wolfsburg at the time, surprised fans and opponents alike when he scored just 8.15 seconds into the match at the Bosuilstadion.

This incredible feat broke the previous record of 10.8 seconds, set by another Nigerian and Standard Liege’s Imoh Ezekiel in 2013.

Although Charleroi eventually lost the game 3-2, Osimhen’s historic strike became the highlight of the match and cemented his place in the history books of the league.

The forward will eventually seal a high-profile move to French Ligue 1 side Lille in 2020 and a year later joined Napoli for an African record price, per GOAL.

Victor Osimhen: 3 records that define a prolific career

Victor Osimhen’s remarkable rise in football is not just about his achievements on the pitch but the records he continues to set and break. Beyond his legendary fastest goal in Belgian league history, the Nigerian striker has amassed an impressive list of accomplishments that solidify his status as one of the game’s elite talents. Here are five standout records that define Osimhen’s extraordinary career:

1. The Highest African Goalscorer of All Time in Serie A

Osimhen became the all-time highest African goalscorer in Serie A, surpassing Liberian legend George Weah’s 46-goal record.

This historic feat was achieved with a decisive goal for Napoli against Fiorentina, bringing his tally to 47 league goals.

This record underscores Osimhen’s dominance and ensures his name will forever be etched in the history books of Italian football.

2. Breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Jump King’ Record

Osimhen etched his name into another record by breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-highest jump in Serie A history.

With a remarkable height of 258cm, Osimhen’s aerial prowess surpassed Ronaldo’s 256cm leap for a goal against Sampdoria in 2019.

3. First African to Win Serie A Golden Boot

In the 2022/23 season, Osimhen became the first African player to win the Serie A Golden Boot, scoring an impressive 26 goals.

This milestone was a significant moment in the league’s 125-year history, further highlighting his incredible talent and consistency.

Why Osimhen rejected Manchester United

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has dominated the early parts of the transfer season, with reports linking the Galatasaray forward to a possible transfer to Manchester United.

The Nigerian forward, who is presently on loan at Galatasaray, has sparked interest from numerous Premier League clubs following his strong displays in Istanbul.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng