Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates have resumed pre-season training ahead of the new MLS season

Messi finished his first full season in the USA and helped Miami win the Supporters Shield for the most points

The Argentina captain turned up for the preparation to the new season, spotting a different hairstyle and outlook

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates have resumed pre-season for the start of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, and he is spotting a different outlook.

Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 midway through the season after running down his Paris Saint-Germain contract, having joined the French club from Barcelona in 2021.

Lionel Messi training alongside Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez. Photo by Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

Messi made an instant impact at the club, scoring 10 goals to help the team win the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup, a competition for MLS and Liga MX clubs.

He helped the team even better in the 2024 Regular season, winning the Supporter's Shield, a trophy for the team with the most points across both Eastern and Western conferences.

As noted by MLS Soccer, it was a record-setting season for Messi and his team, after finishing with 74 points, the most in a regular season, breaking the record set by New England Revolution after beating the same team 6-2 on the season's final day.

However, they fell short in the playoffs, suffering a first-round elimination at the hands of Atlanta United, after losing 3-2 in the final game of the best of three series.

Lionel Messi spots new outlook

Messi has been on holiday since the end of the November international break with Argentina, shuttling between the United States and his hometown, Rosario.

He resumed pre-season alongside his teammates, with the team having a new manager, his former Barcelona and Argentina teammate Javier Mascherano, after Gerardo Martino quit.

As seen in photos shared on his Instagram page, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner spotted a new outlook, particularly his hairstyle, ditching the usual side fade for full hair.

That 2022 FIFA World Cup winner became the club’s all-time top scorer last season, scoring 34 goals in 39 appearances, surpassing Leonardo Campana, who has 32 goals in 100 appearances.

He is in the final year of the two-and-half-year contract he signed when he joined the club in 2023, which means he could be on his way out of the club by December.

Multiple reports in the media suggest that discussions are already underway for an extension, which could include an option to allow him to return to Europe in 2026.

The 36-year-old has never been transferred for a fee, neither has he gone on loan in his career, having played for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami in his professional career.

