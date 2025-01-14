Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Splits From Wife Cristina After 30 Years Together

Pep Guardiola has parted ways with his wife, Cristina Serra, in what has been described as a totally cordial split

The pair, who married in 2014, has lived away from each other for the past five years, according to reports

Serra, who is a Brazilian journalist, has continued to live full-time in Barcelona, while Guardiola stayed back in Manchester

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra have parted ways, with reports in Spain claiming the decision to separate was made in December.

After 30 years together, the pair decided to separate in what could be described as a totally cordial split.

It was gathered that the relationship collapsed after the football manager and his wife lived in different countries for at least five years.

Pep Guardiola and his wife, Cristina Serra, have parted ways. Photo: David Cannon.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Spanish outlet Sport, the couple officially walked down the aisle near Barcelona in 2014.

They met ten years earlier and have three children together: Maria, 24, Marius, 22, and Valentina, 17.

Serra, a Brazilian journalist and writer, has continued to live full-time in Barcelona, while Guardiola stayed back in Manchester.

Reports claim the couple decided to separate in December, and only very close associates were aware of the split.

Sources say that family members and friends have also been told to make it discreet.

Serra has been Pep's biggest supporter in many of his special moments as he remains one of the greatest football managers ever.

She was in the stands when Manchester City defeated Inter Milan to win the Champions League in Istanbul in June 2023.

They were also spotted together at the Wimbledon in July.

In January 2024, Guardiola praised his wife, saying:

“My wife is the best in the world at many things, especially fashion.

"She says normally to me, don’t wear this or wear that, so I follow. I’m smart enough to know when people are much better than me, follow their advice.”

A report via the UK outlet Telegraph claims that Serra left Manchester in 2019 to oversee her family-owned fashion company, Serra Claret.

Manchester City struggle in the Premier League

The marital problems come as Manchester City continue to struggle on the pitch this season, with the club's worst run of results under the manager.

Viral footage showed a furious Guardiola launching a tirade against fans seeking his autographs as they stormed his home.

Recall that he signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City, where he will remain until 2027.

