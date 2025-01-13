Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray made history with their Turkish Super Lig victory against Başakşehir

The Nigerian forward was on hand to provide an assist to teammate Barış Alper Yılmaz, who found the back of the net

The Napoli loanee was captured trolling teammate Elias Jelert in the aftermath of the crucial Istanbul derby

Victor Osimhen once again showcased his playful nature off the field when he cheekily trolled his teammate, Elias Jelert, following Galatasaray's recent victory.

The Istanbul side secured a hard-fought win against city rivals Basaksehir, with Osimhen playing a key role in the triumph by providing a brilliant assist.

Victor Osimhen reacts during the Turkish Super Lig match between RAMS Basaksehir and Galatasaray at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul. Image: Mehmet Murat Onel.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward, who led the attack for Okan Buruk's team, set up Baris Alper Yilmaz to score the opening goal. Yilmaz would go on to add a second early in the second half, helping Galatasaray achieve a historic milestone, according to Opta Can's data.

While the team's impressive performance has continued to generate excitement, it was Osimhen's playful teasing of Jelert that seemed to steal the spotlight. As he and his teammates passed the media zone after the match, Osimhen showed his lighthearted side, adding an extra layer of fun to the post-match atmosphere.

Osimhen trolls Galatasaray teammate

In a video shared on social media by Persindeyiz Galatasaray, Osimhen was seen laughing hysterically as he playfully teased teammate, Jelert, for not responding to media questions.

With a wide grin, Osimhen jokingly shouted, "Elias can't speak!" as he walked past the media zone.

The Danish defender, who seemed unfazed by the playful remarks, offered little reaction.

The 21-year-old defender, who was an unused substitute during the match, has recently been linked with a potential transfer away from Galatasaray. Reports suggest that Jelert’s departure could pave the way for Nigerian defender, Ola Aina, to join the club.

While the rumours of Aina's arrival and Jelert’s exit should be taken with caution, the Danish defender will now turn his attention to Galatasaray's upcoming Turkish Super Lig fixture against Hatayspor on Friday, January 17.

Osimhen sends message to Galatasaray fans

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Osimhen penned a touching message to Galatasaray fans following his side's win against Basaksehir.

The Nigerian forward, who alongside his teammates labored to victory in their Istanbul derby, took to social media to salute the club's fans after the win. Osimhen shared a message on his X handle, urging fans of the club to dance and celebrate after Galatasaray extended their lead at the top of the table with the victory over their title rivals.

With the win, Galatasaray extended their lead over title-chasing Fenerbahçe to a staggering 11 points, although José Mourinho’s side still have a fixture to play.

Galatasaray are now well on course for a fourth consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title after finishing a surprising 13th in the league standings just four seasons ago.

The Istanbul outfit also seems to have its sights set on winning the UEFA Europa League title.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng