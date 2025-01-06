Liverpool have taken everyone by surprise by mounting a title challenge despite having a managerial change

Arne Slot replaced Jürgen Klopp at the end of last season and has the team top of the Premier League table

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has named the most important player under the Dutch coach this season

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has analysed Liverpool this season and named the most important player under new manager Arne Slot, but it is not the most popular name.

Slot arrived from Feyenoord in the summer and replaced Jürgen Klopp after the German manager left the club at the end of last season after nine successful years in charge.

Mohamed Salah celebrates with Ryan Gravenberch after scoring for Liverpool against Leicester City. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Dutch tactician has taken everyone by surprise, has the Reds at the top of the table in the new year, and could potentially win the Premier League title in his first year.

He is excelling despite signing only Federico Chiesa, with the Italian playing only 18 minutes in the league this season, as noted by Transfermarkt and could leave on loan this winter.

Mikel names Liverpool’s key player

Speaking on his Obi One Podcast ahead of the 2-2 Northwest derby draw against Manchester United at Anfield, Mikel named the table topper's most important player this season.

“Never got a sniff, but this season he's become an absolutely revelational player,” he said.

“When you watch him play, he [Ryan Gravenberch] is that leg that Liverpool needs in that midfield. He is that player, he takes the ball, not only just getting little passes here and there, he drives the ball forward.

“He gets the ball and he drives forward and he has the legs to bomb forward and get back as quickly as possible. He is that player that solidified that Liverpool side.”

Gravenberch joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich on the summer deadline day of the 2023 window but had limited opportunities during his first season.

“Coming from not having a kick in Jürgen Klopp’s era to becoming number one on that team sheet right now. I actually think he is the number one player on that team sheet right now,” he added.

“If you take him out of that team, I would like to see how they are gonna cope without him. Mohamed Salah is an important player, but I'm talking about a player that can keep the balance in the team like Rodri is for Manchester City

“We can see it now, you can have a Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, but if you don't have the engine room of the team, the team is going to fall apart.”

The Dutch international has been one of the most improved players in the league this season and features in most teams of the year so far alongside Chelsea's Moises Caicedo.

Mikel sends message to Chelsea

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Obi sent a message to Chelsea after their 2-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield earlier in the season, pointing out their spirited performance.

The former Blues was impressed with the fight he saw in the team but warned they have to start winning the big games which will give the team more confidence.

