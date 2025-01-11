Christopher Nkunku denied Chelsea the opportunity to go ahead against Morecambe in the FA Cup third-round match

The French forward had his weak penalty saved by the goalkeeper after João Félix won it by hitting a defender with a cross

Chelsea fans are not taking it lightly with the French forward amid rumours he could leave the club this winter

Christopher Nkunku has landed himself in trouble with Chelsea fans after denying them the opportunity to take the lead against Morecambe in the FA Cup third-round match.

Enzo Maresca made 10 changes to his squad against the EFL League Two side, handing rare starts to players like Marc Guiu, Renato Viega and Tyrique George.

Christopher Nkunku reacts after missing a penalty for Chelsea against Morecambe. Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues have expectedly dominated the match, and their first opportunity for a goal came in the 17th minute via a penalty which Portuguese attacker João Félix won.

Félix’s cross was judged to have struck Morecambe captain Yaya Songo’o’s arm. Nkunku stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick and it was saved by Harry Burgoyne.

Chelsea fans slam Nkunku

The French attacker quickly got himself into the bad books of Chelsea fans on social media for the miss, and different reactions bordering on selling him trailed the miss.

@StvrDenzel replied:

“You can tell he's not happy.”

@Chelsea4everA replied:

“Yes, I’m not surprised Nkunku since he wanted to leave has been playing against us for quite too long”

@cfc_gee_ replied:

“Sell this guy asap... He definitely want to leave the club with this attitude”

@TakesofAC wrote:

“Nkunku is embarrassing. The way this fanbase raves about him you’d think he’s the goalscorer we’ve been missing….”

@ShamasWan1 wrote:

“It seems Christopher Nkunku is now playing against us because he’s not getting more minutes in the premier league and ever since the rumour circulated that Chelsea Fc will be selling him out once a good offer arrived. He just missed a penalty against Morecambe.😭 #CFC”

In the former RB Leipzig attacker’s defence, the goalkeeper moved off his line before he kicked, an incident that would have warranted a retake if VAR had been used for the match.

He redeemed himself with a goal early in the second half, but it won't change opinions.

Nkunku joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023, having signed for the club months earlier and missed most of his first season under Mauricio Pochettino due to injury.

He has been behind Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order this season, only getting minutes in the cup competitions, which has prompted rumours he wants to leave the club.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 27-year-old is on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Mikel Obi slams Jackson again

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi slammed Nicolas Jackson again after the striker’s poor miss during the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace away at Selhurst Park.

The Chelsea legend has been a public critic of the Senegalese forward, stressing the need for the club to sign a number nine who can get the goals consistently.

