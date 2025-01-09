Former Super Eagles forward Brown Ideye is keen on a return to the national team years after his final appearance

The ex-Malaga forward was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria

Ideye recently returned to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with Enyimba

Playing for your national team is a thing of pride for many footballers and not many have the chance to do it twice in their professional careers.

The Super Eagles has been one of the biggest national teams out of Africa and players who have represented the national team have done so with a badge of honour.

Brown Ideye was part of the Super Eagles team that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by IMAGO

Presently, the Nigeria team is on the verge of missing back-to-back World Cup tournaments after a slow start to the 2026 qualifiers and they need all the help they can get.

According to FIFA.com, the three-time African champions have failed to win any game in their four matches in the qualifiers, drawing three and losing one to Benin.

The Super Eagles are presently fourth in Group C with three points from four matches and are four points behind leaders Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin who have all garnered seven points so far.

Ideye relishes return to Super Eagles

Former Nigeria striker Brown Ideye has disclosed he is ready to make a comeback to the Super Eagles, eight years after his last international appearance for the national team, Soccernet reports.

The former Dinamo Kiev and West Brom striker was part of the glorious 2013 squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title under late coach Stephen Keshi.

Ideye, who only recently moved back to the country to sign a short term contract with Enyimba Internationa football club, confirmed in a recent interview that he is not retired and will jump on any opportunity to play for the Super Eagles again.

“For sure, I will jump on it because I’m not retired from international football yet. So why not? If I get called up to represent my country, I’m going to honour the invite, for sure.”

Ideye’s last appearance for the Super Eagles was in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Zambia which the Nigeria team won 2-1 away in Ndola.

Ideye pens deal with Enyimba

Ideye continued his resurgence in the local scene, coming off the bench to score for the second consecutive game as Enyimba secured a 2-1 victory over Nasarawa United on Wednesday.

The former Super Eagles striker was only making his third appearance for the two-time CAF Champions League winners after penning a short-term deal less than two weeks ago.

The 36-year-old former Super Eagles striker scored his first goal of the season in Enyimba's 4-1 CAF Confederation Cup victory over Black Bulls Maputo this weekend.

Why NFF appointed new Super Eagles coach

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) appointment of Eric Chelle as the Super Eagles' new coach has caused significant criticism in Nigerian football circles.

The NFF chose Chelle as the next coach of the Super Eagles for various reasons, beginning with his great track record with the Mali national team.

Chelle averaged 2.10 points per game during his 21-game stay with the Aigles of Mali, demonstrating his ability to generate consistent performances.

