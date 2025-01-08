Eric Chelle has been appointed as the new Super Eagles coach ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The tactician has been tasked to secure a qualification ticket to the global showpiece to be co-hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico

He is expected to do well with the Nigerian national team, having impressed with his Mali side during the 2023 AFCON tournament

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed Eric Sekou Chelle's appointment as the new Super Eagles head coach, while Augustine Eguavoen leaves the position.

Chelle's appointment was confirmed during an executive committee meeting of the NFF on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

The 47-year-old tactician, who was born in Ivory Coast, was recommended by the football body's technical and development subcommittee, ESPN reports.

He has been saddled with the responsibility of qualifying Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Here 4 key reasons Eric Sekou Chelle would excel with Nigeria

1. Strong leadership skills

The tactician managed clubs GS Consolat, FC Martigues, Boulogne, and MC Oran, Chelle and has acquired a huge wealth of experience with a diverse range of teams.

He has managed both clubs and national teams and it is believed that he will easily adapt to the Nigerian style.

2. Experience

The former Mali footballer has an extensive international coaching background and will be able to handle the pressure of managing the Nigerian national team.

He guided Mali to the quarter-final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, demonstrating his ability to compete at the highest level.

Having made five appearances for Mali as a player, Chelle understands the challenges and intrigues of African football.

3. Style of play

At the 2023 AFCON tournament in Mali, Chelle's Mali was the team to watch. As cited on the CAF website, they were only unlucky not to reach the semis after Simon Adingra netted for the hosts in the 90th minute.

His pattern of using the flanks will benefit the present Super Eagles squad, which has some of the best players on the wings.

The manager instils tactical discipline in his squad, a quality which would prove invaluable for an ambitious side like the Super Eagles.

4. Focus on development

A clear mandate has been given to Chelle: secure the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket for Nigeria.

He has also been given other responsibilities, including developing football at the grassroots level.

Having worked in neighbouring Mali, the manager would be able to create a team, infusing local players with professionals.

Anichebe demands answers from NFF

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Victor Anichebe has questioned the NFF on the rationale of appointing Chelle as the new Super Eagles head coach.

The former Everton of England forward demanded to know the selection process for hiring the tactician who was announced as the new manager on Tuesday night.

He stated that he would love to know what process was carried out before the former Mali international was selected as the head coach of the Nigerian national team.

