Kelechi Iheanacho has found playing time difficult to come by since his transfer to Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla

The former Leicester City forward has struggled to adapt to the demands of Garcia Pimienta’s Andalusian outfit

A fresh report detailing that Egyptian powerhouse, Al Ahly, is looking to explore a transfer for the 28-year-old has surfaced

Kelechi Iheanacho has largely been a shadow of his former self, especially since his transfer to Sevilla in the summer of 2024.

The former Leicester City star, who had nothing short of an eventful stint at the King Power Stadium, joined the Andalusian outfit with the hope of a new lease on life.

Kelechi Iheanacho react during the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on September 24, 2024. Image: Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

However, things have so far not panned out as planned for the 28-year-old. According to data courtesy of FotMob, the once highly sought-after Iheanacho has failed to register either a goal or an assist in his nine appearances for Garcia Pimienta’s side since his transfer.

Things appear to have further complicated for Iheanacho when considering that he has recently fallen further down the pecking order of attackers in Coach Pimienta’s selection choices.

However, amid this subtly turbulent stint for the Nigerian forward at the Spanish La Liga outfit, swirling reports have suggested that the Andalusian side is now willing to listen to offers for the former Manchester City star.

Furthermore, amid these swirling reports, media outlet, Express UK, has detailed that Egyptian outfit, Al Ahly, is contemplating a transfer for the out-of-favour Nigerian forward.

Al Ahly to sign Iheanacho

According to a report from the British outlet, the African powerhouse has emerged as a strong contender for Iheanacho’s signature, potentially as a replacement for South African forward, Percy Tau.

Al Ahly is looking to strengthen its attacking options ahead of this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States.

Iheanacho boasts an impressive resume, including his participation in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and three Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Alongside his experience at top clubs like Manchester City and Leicester City, the forward's versatility in attack could prove to be a game-changer for the African champions. Al Ahly sees him as a viable replacement for the Qatar-bound Tau.

If the rumours hold any truth, negotiations are expected to ramp up in the coming weeks, with Sevilla looking to offload the striker, while Al Ahly will look to seize the opportunity to bring a seasoned forward into their ranks.

Whether for his recent performances, will be willing to join Al Ahly remains to be seen, but this is certainly a transfer saga worth following.

Napoli chief slams Osimhen for decision

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has slammed Victor Osimhen for his latest transfer stance amid Manchester United links.

The Galatasaray star has reportedly turned down an offer to exit the Istanbul outfit in the winter transfer window amid offers from the Premier League club.

This decision from Osimhen has since angered the Napoli club chief, who remains reportedly furious with the forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng