The Nigeria Football Federation are close to hiring a new permanent coach for the Super Eagles after several months

The Super Eagles have been without a permanent coach since Finidi George resigned from the post in June 2024

Austin Eguavoen was appointed on an interim basis and has done a successful job after sealing AFCON qualification

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is getting prepared to announce the new Super Eagles coach after several months without a permanent manager.

Some top coaches around the globe have been linked with the vacant job as the three-time African champions continue their quest to unveil the best manager suited for the role.

The Super Eagles have been without a permanent manager since Finidi resigned from the post in June 2024. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

According to ESPN, Austine Eguavoen has acted in an interim capacity after former coach Finidi George resigned from the position following a poor run of results in the World Cup qualifiers.

Eguavoen, who guided Nigeria to the top of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group following a 0-0 draw against Rwanda in Kigali, is now set to withdraw from the position.

Former NFF President Amaju Melvin Pinnick has addressed the current uncertainty surrounding the Super Eagles' coaching issue, stating that a managerial announcement is imminent.

Top 5 contenders for the Super Eagles job

1. Herve Renard

Herve Renard was one of the leading candidates for the Super Eagles coaching job before bagging a mega deal with the Saudi Arabia national team in October 2024.

The Frenchman is well-known in African football circles, having won the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015.

2. Antonio Conceicao

Antonio Conceicao guarantees to bring a wealth of experience to the Super Eagles coaching role if appointed by the NFF.

The Portuguese-born manager is hungry for a return to coaching after his last job with the Cameroonian national team where he was fired in 2022.

Conceicao's coaching experience in Cyprus and Saudi Arabia, as well as his time with CFR Cluj in Romania, have earned him a reputation for tactical ability and player development.

3. Steve McClaren

Another intriguing candidate is Steve McClaren, a former England and Manchester United assistant coach whose international experience and involvement in top-tier club football make him a viable contender for the Super Eagles job.

His interest in the role indicates that he is prepared to return to the international coaching stage and face the challenges of African football.

4. Samson Siasia

Samson Siasia could be a contentious decision but the decorated manager has a great coaching record, particularly with youth teams.

He guided Nigeria's U-20 and U-23 teams to podium finishes in many events, including the Olympic Games.

Siasia’s FIFA suspension for match-fixing ended in August 2024 and as a result makes him a top contender for the vacant post.

