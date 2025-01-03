AFCON 2013 Winner Fumes As NPFL Star Player Signs Contract With Iraqi Club

Brown Ideye, who just joined Enyimba, has decried the mass exodus from the Nigerian Premier Football League

Rivers United superstar Echeta Deputy has officially left the shores of the country to join Zakho Sports Club of Iraq

NPFL expert and Nigerian journalist Tobi Adepoju disclosed that the league is facing financial difficulties keeping its stars and quality players

There has been a mass exodus of players from the Nigerian Premier Football League, with Rivers United Echeta Deputy being the latest player to leave.

Left winger Echeta has left the Nigerian topflight to join Iraqi outfit Zakho Sports Club.

Although details of the contract have yet to be made public, former Super Eagles star Brown Ideye seems concerned about such a move.

Impressive players in the domestic league should be playing in Europe according to Ideye, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the AFCON title in 2013.

The 24-year-old Echeta left the NPFL on a free transfer, and Ideye blames the agents over the idea of shipping out players to such countries.

Ideye, who recently joined Enyimba FC, wrote on X:

"It’s really sad how all these agents ship out our young stars to start their careers.

"Are they really thinking of the future of the players?"

"It’s better to start in a second-division club in France, Spain or Germany where you can easily be seen by other top clubs."

NPFL losing star players

Meanwhile, famous Nigerian journalist and NPFL expert Tobi Adepoju disclosed that the Nigerian league is struggling to keep its stars.

Players are desperate to leave, and they make efforts to exit during transfer windows. Adepoju lamented:

"Those in their late 20’s will take offers even from Iraq. The League is facing financial difficulties keeping its stars and quality players.

"Apart from money, the environment and the country’s economy are major factors.

"People who earn more than these players in other sectors are also leaving their jobs in hundreds to japa, it’s expected that the NPFL will struggle to keep its best and quality players in a country where japa is "cancer."

"The League keeps losing players but producing players every season, there are decent break-out stars every season. And this is the strongest aspect of the NPFL."

Enyimba star Daniel Daga has turned 18 and reports have it that the forward will join Norwegian outfit Molde FK in January.

Adepoju emphasised that it is a huge loss on all fronts but admitted that Daga’s quality needs the European touch. Many have tipped him to become a possible replacement for Wilfred Ndidi in the national team.

Enyimba announce Brown Ideye signing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brown Ideye, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that won AFCON 2013 has officially joined Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

The club had announced an agreement with the striker, who played under the tutelage of Stephen Keshi.

Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi and Godfrey Oboabona are other national team players in the Nigerian topflight.

