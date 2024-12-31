Victor Osimhen has shattered Napoli’s plans for the January transfer window after making a bold decision

The Nigerian forward has reportedly informed his parent club he will not be leaving Galatasaray in the January transfer window

Napoli were hoping to cash in on Osimhen this January to fund some of their top transfer targets this winter

Victor Osimhen seemed to have ruined Napoli’s transfer plans for the winter after making a major decision regarding his future at the Italian club.

The Pertenopei shipped out the 26-year-old Nigerian on loan after a major falling out in the summer which resulted in the striker being exiled from the club’s first team.

Victor Osimhen has decided his future in the January transfer window and it does not align with Napoli's plans.

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has reignited his career since joining Galatasaray on loan in September, scoring 12 goals and creating five assists in just 15 games for the Turkish giants.

Despite only being in Turkey for a few months, the Nigerian has become a fan favourite at Galatasaray due to his impressive performances for the reigning league champions.

Osimhen’s rise in form has reignited interest from some major European clubs ahead of the January transfer window with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain all rumoured to be keen on signing the Nigerian.

Why did Osimhen and Napoli fall out?

Osimhen's relationship with Napoli was totally destroyed following the Italian club's role in the collapse of his transfer to Al-Ahli in the summer transfer window, GOAL reports.

The Nigerian had reached an agreement with Al-Ahli on a contract worth a reputed €40 million every season over the following four years, totalling €160m.

However, the deal fell apart after Napoli requested an additional €5 million on top of the €80 million transfer fee offered by the Saudi Pro League team, prompting Al-Ahli to withdraw from negotiations.

Osimhen pays back Napoli with decision

Meanwhile, Osimhen has scuppered Napoli’s transfer plans for the winter transfer window after contacting the Partenopei hierarchy personally to inform them that he will not leave Galatasaray this January, per Fanatik.

The former Italian champions reportedly planned their winter transfer window with the influx of the €75 million release clause in the striker’s renewed contract if he was sold to a top team in January.

Napoli had a list of three players including Lecce’s left-back Patrick Dorgu, Arsenal centre-back Jakub Kiwior, and Empoli’s midfield prodigy Jacopo Fazzini whose transfer fees they were hoping to fund with the sale of Osimhen in January.

Ex-Napoli coach slams club president

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rudi Garcia has berated club president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, over his handling of Osimhen's contract saga and other related matters which has derailed the club in the last few months.

During the summer, Osimhen and the Napoli administration clashed, with rumours claiming that the Serie A club purposefully hindered the Nigerian forward's attempts to leave.

Despite generating significant interest from numerous top teams, every bid for Osimhen fell through, and the striker found himself ostracised from thefirst teamm and ended up taking a loan deal from Galatasaray.

