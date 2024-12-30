Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Cyriel Dessers had a remarkable year 2024, scoring plenty of goals

Despite participating at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Lookman and Osimhen returned to their respective clubs, delivering goals

Even though he struggled with injuries in the calendar year, Victor Boniface netted 13 goals for Bayer Leverkusen

The year 2024 will remain a memorable one for a number of Nigerian players who were impressive for club and country.

Ademola Lookman was the only African nominated for the Ballon d'Or before he went on the CAF Player of the Year Award.

Victor Osimhen also had a remarkable year before he was forced out of the Italian side Napoli during the summer.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen were remarkable in front of goal in 2024. Photo: Sia KAMBOU.

The 26-year-old has been in incredible form for Turkish giants Galatasaray since he joined the club on loan.

Even though Victor Boniface started the year with an injury, he has since shrugged that off to become a leading point man for Bayer Leverkusen.

Nigerians with most goals in 2024

5 Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen - 13 goals)

Despite struggling with a nagging injury in the calendar year, the 24-year-old netted 13 goals in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen.

He has repeatedly proven that he can be prolific when given time on the pitch.

The striker returned in April after missing out on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in January and February, netting a goal in Leverkusen's 2-0 win over West Ham United in the Europa League.

Boniface last scored for the German club in October before injury sidelined him again.

4. Tolu Arokodare (Genk – 20 goals)

Arokodare is one of the most in-form Nigerian strikers this year, and he has been impressive since joining Genk in 2023.

He netted his first goal of the calendar year on February 11 when they played a 1-1 draw with Mechelen, Punch reports.

Arokodare has already scored 13 goals in 20 matches to top the Belgian Pro League scorer's chart.

3. Victor Osimhen (Napoli/Galatasaray – 21 goals)

Osimhen played a crucial role for Nigeria at the AFCON tournament, scoring in their opener against Equatorial Guinea. He returned to Napoli at the end of February.

The Nigerian international had a stormy summer transfer before he was forced on loan to Turkish club Galatasaray.

That did not stop him from scoring plenty of goals. He netted 21 in the year, with his first coming in Napoli's 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League.

Following his move to Turkey in the summer, the striker has scored 12 goals in 15 matches across all competitions.

2. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta – 22 goals)

Ademola Lookman started the year on a sensational note, scoring three goals for Nigeria at the AFCON tournament. He netted a total of 22 goals for Atalanta in the calendar year.

He returned to Italy after the continental showpiece and bagged his first goal in their 2-1 home loss to Bologna.

Since then, he has not looked back, netting more goals, including a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

1. Cyril Dessers (Rangers – 25 goals)

The Glasgow Rangers forward made 54 appearances in the year, netting 25 goals and registering eight assists in the process.

It was a very busy year for the 30-year-old, who started by providing an assist on the second day of the year in their 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Dessers grabbed his first goal of the year in the Scottish Cup when they thrashed Dumbarton.

