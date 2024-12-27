Ruben Amorim is having a difficult start to life as Manchester United manager after taking charge last month

Amorim has lost five of his eight games in charge, including the Boxing Day’s loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Red Devils have been dealt a double blow ahead of 2024’s final league match against Newcastle United

Manchester United have been dealt a double blow ahead of their final 2024 Premier League match against Newcastle after their 2-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Amorim took charge of Manchester United last month from Ruud van Nistelrooy, weeks after Erik ten Hag was sacked and hasn't started well at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim looks on as Bruno Fernandes walks off after his red card against Wolves. Photo by Marc Atkins.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has coached eight games in charge of the Red Devils, won two, drew one and lost eight, including the 4-3 knockout loss against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

Two Man Utd stars suspended

Manchester United’s latest defeat against rejuvenated Wolverhampton Wanderers was 2-0 at the Molineux Stadium under new coach Ivan Juric.

United finished the match with 10 men after captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off early in the second half for his second bookable offence of the game.

As noted by Sportskeeda, Fernandes will now miss the match against Newcastle but will not be the only one. Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte is also suspended.

Ugarte, who worked with Amorim at Sporting Lisbon, picked up his fifth yellow card of the season after delaying the restart during a free kick in the second half.

These two are key absences for United as they face a much better Newcastle side, and it remains to be seen if the manager will recall Marcus Rashford to the squad.

The academy graduate has been left out of the match-day squad for four games as rumours swell that he could be on his way out of the club in January.

