Erling Haaland and Manchester City have hit a streak of poor results spanning 13 matches with one win

Arsenal fans couldn't be happier that the disastrous form is happening to two of their nemesis of past seasons

The Norwegian forward has three goals during the bad form and missed a penalty in the 1-1 draw vs Everton

Erling Haaland and Manchester City are going through a challenging run of form and have only one win in their previous 13 matches, a form expected from a relegation side.

Arsenal fans are the happiest about the current situation because City have denied them the title in the last two seasons and Haaland’s comments to Arteta in September.

Erling Haaland reacts after missing a penalty for Manchester City in the 1-1 draw against Everton. Photo by Martin Rickett.

The Norwegian striker told the Arsenal manager to stay humble after a touchline fracas ensued during their 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium in September.

Legit.ng looks at five players you would not believe have outscored Haaland since then, as first called by Planet Football.

5 players who outscored Haaland

1. Liam Delap

Delap has been a bright spot in Ipswich Town’s team despite the team battling relegation in their first season back in the Premier League. He has six goals this season, four since Haaland told Arteta to stay humble, more than the former Borussia Dortmund striker's three. As noted by Sky Sports, he is on the Chelsea radar.

2. Morgan Rogers

Another former City academy star, Rogers has five goals in the last 13 games for Aston Villa, more than Haaland managed in the same period. His goals came at a time when Villa were also going through a rough patch. He scored against City last week.

3. Bruno Fernandes

The Manchester United captain has not been at his best this season, and he picked up his third red card last night during the 2-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, he has four league goals since September, more than the City striker.

4. Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles forward Iwobi has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, rediscovering himself under Marco Silva at Fulham. He has five goals this season, most of which came in October and November, and he has more than Haaland managed at that time.

5. Jamie Vardy

Vardy is one of the Premier League legends left playing actively. He has a few days left to be 38 and still plays 90 minutes for Leicester. He has six goals this season, more after September 22 than Haaland.

Pickford saved Haaland’s penalty

Legit.ng reported that what Pickford wrote on his water bottle emerged online after saving Erling Haaland's penalty during Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Everton.

The England international goalkeeper did his homework well, and his antics paid off. He dived the right way and parried the striker's penalty before the rebound was ruled offside.

