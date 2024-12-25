Doubts have begun to emerge regarding the possibility of Galatasaray tying Victor Osimhen to a permanent contract

The Nigerian forward is tipped to command a transfer fee in the region of €75 million for a potential deal to materialise

Reports of Galatasaray lining up a possible alternative to the marquee Nigerian striker have recently surfaced

Galatasaray's interest in striker Victor Osimhen seems to reflect the old adage of not putting all your eggs in one basket.

The Istanbul club, which secured Osimhen on loan earlier this summer, has quickly developed a strong affection for the Napoli forward and has been vocal about extending his contract.

However, despite their clear desire to make Osimhen's stay permanent, Napoli's hefty €75 million asking price has proven to be a significant hurdle for Galatasaray's leadership.

Victor Osimhen reacts during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Eyuspor at Rams Park Stadium. Image: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Talks of a unique strategy to secure Osimhen on a permanent deal were swiftly dismissed by the Serie A side, complicating the Turkish club’s efforts to retain him beyond his loan spell.

This situation is further complicated by interest from several Premier League clubs, all reportedly willing to meet whatever fee Napoli demands for the Nigerian striker.

Amid these developments, a new report has surfaced indicating that Galatasaray is now considering alternative options as they reassess their pursuit of Osimhen.

Galatasaray considers alternative for Osimhen?

According to a report from media outlet Forza Cimbom, Galatasaray is considering a move for Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze.

The 24-year-old is reportedly eager to join the Istanbul club, with a transfer fee expected to fall in the range of €16 to €17 million.

The report also mentions that negotiations with Lyon have already begun, and a deal is anticipated to be finalised soon.

However, it’s important to note that Mikautadze does not possess the same goal-scoring record as Victor Osimhen.

According to data from FotMob, the Georgian forward has contributed eight goal involvements in 21 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Turkish coach speaks on Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed a Turkish coach has explained that .

The Turkish powerhouse has continued to explore options for securing a new deal with the Nigerian forward ahead of the expiration of his current loan contract.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng