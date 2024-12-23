Victor Boniface turns 24 today and has been receiving congratulations from football entities worldwide

His club, Bayer Leverkusen, wished him a ' comrades ' happy birthday and shared a special celebration for him

The Super Eagles forward was asked to rank 10 Nigerian foods in order of which he enjoys eating the meals

Victor Boniface is celebrating his birthday today, and Bayer Leverkusen have released the content of him ranking different Nigerian foods in the order in which he enjoys eating them.

Boniface has been one of Leverkusen’s most important players since he joined the German champions from Belgian club Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

Victor Boniface stepping up his fitness as he nears return from thigh injury. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Source: Getty Images

He helped the Xabi Alonso-led side win their first-ever German Bundesliga title last season, going the entire domestic season unbeaten but lost the UEFA Europa League final to Atalanta.

Victor Boniface ranks Nigerian foods

Bayer Leverkusen shared a video on their official X page where Boniface was asked to rank 10 Nigerian foods in order in which he enjoyed eating them.

He ranked pounded yam and egusi as number one and jollof rice as number two. He closely followed it with dodo, which goes with jollof rice and then efo riro, another soup.

He raised questions when the popular Ghanaian delicacy banku and groundnut soup was displayed as fufu, even though he ranked it as his number six.

He appeared not to be a fan of meals made from beans and flour, which was reflected in how he ranked Akara, moin-moin, and chinchin way down the list.

The Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles’ X account, also celebrated the 24-year-old, sharing a picture of him in the white jersey with the caption: “Happy birthday to our own @boniface_jrn 🎈🕯🎂Have a great one Vic 🥂🥂”

The birthday boy has been a full international for over one year but has yet to score his first goal, with frustration growing amongst the fans and technical crews.

Osimhen sends message to Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen sent a message to Boniface as the Germany-based striker celebrated his 24th birthday today, December 23, 2024.

Osimhen was one of the earliest well-wishers, and he dropped a hint he would be meeting his compatriot soonest as both proceed on mid season holidays.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng