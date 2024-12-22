Ademola Lookman was back on the scoresheet for Atalanta in their Serie A clash against Empoli on Sunday

The Nigerian forward was recently crowned CAF Player of the Year for 2024 on Monday, December 16

Lookman has been in exceptional form for Atalanta this season as they push for the Serie A title

Ademola Lookman’s remarkable rise reached another milestone as the Nigerian forward netted his first goal for Atalanta just days after being crowned the 2024 CAF Player of the Year.

The 27-year-old forward was the star of Gian Piero Gasperini’s team for the past two seasons and was on show again in their Serie A clash against Empoli on Sunday.

Lookman, who defeated Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy, Simon Adingra, and Ronwen Williams to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year, scored his first goal to restore Atalanta's lead.

The Nigerian forward calmly chested down Nicolo Zaniolo’s headed assist to cooly slot past the Empoli goalkeeper to score his first goal since being crowned the best player in Africa.

A brace from Charles De Ketelaere ensured Gasperini’s men secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Empoli to take Atalanta back to the top of the Serie A table after 17 games, two points ahead of Inter Milan.

Looking at Lookman’s performance this season

Lookman’s goal against Empoli was the Nigerian forward’s 12th goal of the season and his eight in the Serie A for Atalanta according to Transfermarkt.

The newly crowned CAF Player of the Year has grown to become one of the world’s best footballers, earning a place as the 14th-best footballer in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings.

Lookman will also go head-to-head with superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Vinicius Junior after being nominated for the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards.

Key factor behind Lookman’s CAF POTY win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman’s agent Nabile Hakimi played a crucial role in helping the Nigerian forward win the biggest individual award in his career after he won the CAF Player of the Year award.

Nabile narrated that the Nigerian forward never gave up even when he was at his lowest four years ago when he missed a paneka penalty for Fulham.

Lookman’s agent disclosed the Atalanta forward became who he is now through hard work and dedication and shutting out all the noise and criticisms.

