Badou Zaki has admitted that he did not vote for countryman Achraf Hakimi for the CAF Player of the Year award

Ademola Lookman was crowned Africa’s best player, defeating Hakimi and three others to win the prestigious award

Lookman made history as the sixth Nigerian to win the award and succeeds Victor Osimhen who won it in 2023

Moroccans are still reacting to Achraf Hakimi losing the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award despite many home fans tipping the Paris Saint-Germain defender as the favourite to win on home soil.

The PSG star was left heartbroken after the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) announced Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman was the winner during the award ceremony on Monday, December 16.

Moroccan legend Badou Zaki has shared the main reason he did not vote for his countryman Achraf Hakimi to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award. Photo by Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

Lookman defeated Hakimi, South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy, and Brighton's Ivorian winger Simon Adingra to win the prestigious award.

According to ESPN, the 27-year-old forward scored 17 goals and contributed 10 assists in 45 games across all competitions for Atalanta in the 2023-24 season and has made a similarly productive start to this campaign.

Many Moroccans have voiced their displeasure with the results of the CAF awards but legendary goalkeeper Badou Zaki disagrees with his countrymen.

Zaki explains why he didn’t vote Hakimi

Moroccan legendary goalkeeper Zaki has disclosed he did not vote for Hakimi in the CAF Awards because he believes Lookman was the right recipient of the accolade rather than his countryman, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

"I did not succeed in voting for Achraf Hakimi. I wished he would win the Golden Ball. He is a heavyweight star, the best right-back in the world, and he still has something to offer in the future."

Lookman won the UEFA Europa League title, Copa Italia silver medal and also finished 14th overall in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings whereas Hakimi’s notable achievement was winning the Ligue 1 title with PSG.

Atalanta coach hails Lookman after POTY win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gian Piero Gasperini has insisted everyone at Atalanta played a key role in Lookman’s emergence as the 2024 CAF Player of the Year.

Gasperini insists he cannot take the glory alone for Lookman’s upturn in form but rather disclosed it was a team effort as everyone combined to bring out the best of each player at the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng