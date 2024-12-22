Super Eagles Star Explains What Nigeria Must Do to Qualify for 2026 World Cup

Gabriel Osho, who recently made his debut for the Nigerian national team, believes the squad can turn around their World Cup qualification situation

With three points from four matches, the Super Eagles are on the verge of missing out on another edition of the Mundial

Nigerian international Gabriel Osho has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The three-time African champions have struggled in the qualifiers following three draws and one loss from four matches, leaving them with three points.

Recall that the West Africans missed out on the 2022 edition of the global showpiece in Qatar, and they are on the verge of missing yet another one.

Canada, Mexico, and the United States are scheduled to host the next edition of the Mundial.

With just three points from a possible twelve, Nigeria's chances look bleak.

They played 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa before losing to the Benin Republic at a neutral venue.

With more matches, Nigeria sits fifth in Group C, four points below table-toppers Rwanda.

Osho tips Nigeria to qualify for World Cup

However, Auxerre of France forward Osho, who recently made his national team debut, disclosed that Nigeria still has the quality to change the status quo.

Osho told Flashscore:

“We have to focus on the World Cup qualifiers and the AFCON. After the last competition, our goal is to progress and triumph. I think we have enough talent.

"The quality of our team is probably the best in Africa. It is time to assert it on the big stage,”

"We have to play to our ability. I am confident we can do it. The qualification is longer in this format, so we have time. We have games that will allow us to rectify the situation.

"Everyone is eager to participate in the World Cup, and I am sure we will do everything possible. God willing, we will qualify."

Efe Ambrose blames Peseiro

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose says Jose Peseiro should be blamed should Nigeria fail to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese tactician led the team to draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, while Finidi George coached the games against South Africa and Benin.

The Super Eagles are winless in the qualifying series and risk missing out on the tournament.

