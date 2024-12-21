Ademola Lookman was named the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year at the awards ceremony in Morocco

The Atalanta forward beat competition from challengers Achraf Hakimi and Serhou Guirassy, amongst others

Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen has explained the key factor that helped Lookman win the award

Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen has explained the key factor that helped Ademola Lookman win the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year award in Morocco on Monday evening.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced Lookman as the new African Footballer of the Year despite initial reports suggesting Morocco's Achraf Hakimi had won.

Ademola Lookman delivering his first speech after winning the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award. Photo from @CAF_Online.

As noted by CAF Online, he became the seventh Nigerian to win the award more than any other country, and the second time two Nigerians won back-to-back after Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Ikpeba in 1996 and 1997.

Eguavoen speaks on Lookman's win

Interim coach Eguavoen has found his voice, congratulated the attacker on his ascension to the pinnacle of African football, and explained the key factor to his victory.

“Ademola Lookman’s performance for both country and club speaks volumes. He rises to every occasion, he is either scoring or assisting and keeps a positive attitude,” he told Afrikaanspective.

The former Gent midfielder claimed the England-born player was a star from the start, explaining what makes him different and what he showed at AFCON 2023.

“Yes, you could tell from the start,” he said. “First was his commitment and attitude to the game. He was a pure professional.

“I watched him closely during the AFCON, he hardly put a foot wrong. You could see a maturity in his game. He didn’t just play for himself—he played for the team, which made him stand out.”

The Atalanta star's decision to represent Nigeria over England has paid off, and he acknowledged it as the turning point in his career, coinciding with his joining the Bergamo club.

Gasperini speaks on Lookman's win

Legit.ng reported that Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini spoke on Lookman's win at the CAF Awards, rewarding an excellent season for club and country.

The Italian manager declined to take all the glory for the player's career upward turn and claimed everyone at Atalanta should take their deserved credit for helping Lookman.

