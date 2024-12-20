Ademola Lookman was announced as the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16

The announcement was met with dissatisfaction from the Moroccans, who felt Achraf Hakimi should have won it

The Paris Saint-Germain defender expressed his displeasure to his compatriot before playing against Monaco

Achraf Hakimi is still displeased at losing the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award to Ademola Lookman and explained what made him angry to an international teammate.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced Lookman as the winner with Hakimi in attendance, with his presence fuelling initial reports that he had won the award.

Ilyas Ben Seghir and Achraf Hakimi during Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Anthony Bibard.

Source: Getty Images

According to Morocco World News, CAF's decision not to give the award to the Paris Saint-Germain defender was met with visible dissatisfaction from the Moroccan populace.

Hakimi reacts to CAF POTY loss

The Madrid-born defender flew back to Paris immediately after he was not crowned the African Footballer of the Year and played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday evening.

He assisted Desiré Doué’s opening goal during the French champion's 4-2 away win over Monaco and did not look shaken by the award loss.

Multiple reports in the Moroccan media, as noted by Al3omk, claimed he told international teammate Ilyas Ben Seghir that “they (CAF) made me believe I had won it.”

This reported action took place in the tunnel of the Louis II Stadium before PSG took on Monaco when Hakimi shared the pre-game formalities with Seghir.

Seghir praised Hakimi's spirit in the national team and noted it as a key factor that made him deserve to win the award.

“I see him not only as a great player but as an inspiring leader, which is why he deserves to be honoured and receive all the awards. Hakimi is a role model for ambitious young people and deserves to be crowned with the African Golden Ball,” he said

Hakimi's update after CAF POTY loss

Legit.ng reported on Hakimi's update after CAF POTY loss to Lookman at the 2024 awards ceremony on Monday evening at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco.

The defender shared an update on Instagram after playing the full 90 minutes for Luis Enrique’s side after their 4-2 away win over Monaco at the Louis II Stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng