Ademola Lookman was crowned the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year at an event in Morocco on December 16

Lookman beat competition from four contenders, including Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy and Simon Adingra

The Super Eagles forward has noted a key factor that helped him ascend the summit of African Football in two years

Ademola Lookman has opened up on how Italian Serie A club Atalanta played a key role in helping him win the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award.

Lookman edged four other challengers to win Africa's biggest individual award at the event held at Palais des Congres in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16, 2024.

In the year under review, his exploits for Atalanta and the Super Eagles of Nigeria helped him win, particularly a historic hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final.

Lookman praises Atalanta's influence

Lookman has highlighted how joining Atalanta in the summer of 2022 revived his struggling career and set him on the path to becoming Africa's number-one footballer.

“I think the environment that the club (Atalanta) gave me has been very key to obviously my growth as a player,” he told Flashscore after winning the award.

“And also, just timing, you know, I’ve always believed in myself and to be able to achieve great things. But, yeah, the time has come and, you know, just blessed to be here.”

As noted by Goal, La Dea signed Lookman for €9 million from German club RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022, and it has turned out to be a worthy investment for club and player.

Top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, are interested, and the Bergamo-based club have slapped an asking price of €60mil on their English-born star.

Gasperini credits Lookman for Atalanta's form

Legit.ng reported that Gasperini credited Lookman for Atalanta's form, claiming the player gives them the confidence to come out on top against any opponent.

The Italian manager added that their Europa League triumph, which the Nigerian attacker greatly influenced, has set them on the right track to winning trophies.

