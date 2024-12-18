The 2024 edition of the prestigious FIFA The Best award ceremony was held on December 17 in Doha, Qatar

Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior clinched the Best Men's Player award ahead of Rodrigo Hernández and Jude Bellingham

The breakdown of the voting process by Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, has recently surfaced

Vinícius Júnior delivered the perfect response to his Ballon d'Or disappointment by winning the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award.

The Real Madrid star outshone Manchester City's Rodrigo Hernández and his club teammate Jude Bellingham to claim the prestigious honour.

Vinicius Junior poses for a photo after being presented with the FIFA Men's Player Award during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 at Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar. Image: Mohamed Farag.

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilian forward, who controversially missed out on the Ballon d'Or prize, was a fitting star at the FIFA awards ceremony, held just days before Real Madrid’s Intercontinental Cup final against Mexican side Pachuca.

However, after the extravagant gala—which saw winners crowned across various categories—discussions quickly turned to the voting process behind the awards.

FIFA’s voting system distributes points equally across four groups: media professionals, national team coaches, national team captains, and fans worldwide.

Representing Nigeria as captain, William Troost-Ekong, who currently plays for Al-Kholood, cast his votes with Jude Bellingham as his top choice, followed by Vinícius Júnior and Rodri.

Troost-Ekong’s selections stood in contrast to those of Nigeria’s head coach, Augustine Eguavoen, whose voting decisions have sparked debate and criticism online.

Eguavoen voting at FIFA The Best

The 59-year-old, who currently serves as interim coach of the Nigerian national team, made a surprising selection for his top three votes in the FIFA The Best awards.

Eguavoen awarded his first vote to Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi, followed by Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior in second place, and Manchester City’s Rodri in third.

His decision to name Messi as his top choice has sparked widespread debate among fans, with many labelling his vote as unexpected and possibly sentimental.

In the women’s category, Super Falcons interim coach Justine Madugu chose Tabitha Chawinga, Lindsey Horan, and Barbra Banda as her top three picks.

Meanwhile, Nigeria captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, ranked Barbra Banda first, followed by Aitana Bonmatí and Khadija Shaw in second and third, respectively.

Real Madrid icon celebrates Vini Jr

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Real Madrid icon Kaka took to social media to celebrate Vinícius Júnior following his FIFA The Best award triumph.

The 2007 winner of the award expressed his excitement that a fellow Brazilian had been named the recipient of the prestigious honour.

