Napoli opted to replace Victor Osimhen with Romelu Lukaku after ostracising the Nigerian from its first-team setup

Osimhen would eventually secure a loan transfer move to Galatasaray after several reported transfers fell through

We highlight a few details as to why Napoli may have made a mistake in replacing the Nigerian striker with the big Belgian attacker

It’s a whirlwind of speculation and regretful musings for Antonio Conte and Napoli following the recent dip in form of Romelu Lukaku and the team's overall attack.

What began as a dream start to the season for the Neapolitans seems to have slowly unravelled into an underwhelming partnership.

Lukaku, who hit the ground running at Napoli, has since experienced a sharp decline in form.

Antonio Conte shakes hands with Romelu Lukaku during the Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli. Image: Marco Canoniero.

The highly-rated Belgian, who was brought in to replace Victor Osimhen, has netted just two goals in his last eight appearances for the Partenopei.

The situation becomes even more concerning when comparisons are made of the two big forwards. While Lukaku struggles, Osimhen has scored seven goals and added an assist in the same period at Galatasaray.

Conte’s frustrations with Lukaku and his attacking colleagues were laid bare when he publicly criticised their underwhelming performance in the defeat against Lazio as captured by Napoli Zone.

While Conte’s comments may have been blunt, it’s hard to argue with his assessment. The once-dominant Lukaku has largely failed to assert himself in key moments for Napoli, leaving many to question his effectiveness.

In light of Conte’s criticism, we highlight a few key statistics that suggest Napoli may have made a mistake in letting Osimhen leave and replacing him with Lukaku.

Did Napoli make a mistake of replacing Osimhen with Lukaku?

Focusing on the statistics of both players, we compare the overall performances of Osimhen and Lukaku at their respective clubs since their summer transfers.

Data provided by FotMob sheds light on the contrasting journeys of these two players.

Lukaku vs Osimhen compared - Attacking Stats

Top Stats Lukaku Osimhen Games Played (Minutes Played) 13 (978) 9 (655) Goals Scored 5 13 Assists 5 4 Chances Created 12 13 Expected Goals (xG) 4.56 6.88 Expected Assists (xG) 0.89 1.15

While little can be done to facilitate Osimhen's return to Napoli, Conte's words, following the Italian club’s decision to part ways with the Nigerian striker, continue to resonate in the minds of many.

