Napoli had a busy and hectic summer transfer window with some of their outgoings and new signings

The club spent all the summer in negotiations over finding a solution to the departure of Victor Osimhen

He eventually left the club to join Galatasaray on loan and was replaced by Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku is struggling to win over the Napoli fans a few months after replacing Victor Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Napoli had a busy summer transfer window as the club tried to move on from a chaotic season where they had three managers and build a new platform for new manager Antonio Conte.

Romelu Lukaku reacts dejectedly during Napoli's 1-0 home loss to Lazio. Photo by Giuseppe Mafia.

Source: Getty Images

The major discussion during the summer was about Victor Osimhen after the striker resolved to leave the club permanently after four successful seasons at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

He was eventually pushed out on a season-long loan to Galatasaray after failing to secure permanent moves, and he was replaced by Romelu Lukaku, who also pushed to leave Chelsea.

Napoli fans boo Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku started brightly at Napoli and scored on his debut, but his influence has waned despite Napoli grinding out results and still in the Italian Serie A title race.

Napoli lost back-to-back games against Lazio in the Coppa Italia and Serie, but the last loss touched the fans of the Neapolitans, who reacted to him with boos after he was substituted, as quoted by Goal Italia.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the Belgian forward has five goals and four assists in 15 games, all of which have come in five games, meaning he has played 10 games without registering an attacking contribution.

According to Football Italia, the spread of his stats has infuriated Napoli fans, who are said to regret replacing Osimhen with an older striker who doesn't offer nearly what the Nigerian offered.

Conte open to Osimhen's return

Legit.ng reported that Conte is open to Osimhen's return to Napoli months after the Nigerian forward quit the club acrimoniously and joined Galatasaray on loan.

Napoli's decision to let him leave while replacing him with Lukaku has yet to go to plan, and with Conte clamouring for more quality, exercising the option of his return could be tried.

Source: Legit.ng