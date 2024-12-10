Galatasaray Hit With New Victor Osimhen Setback Days After Record Breaking Goal
- Victor Osimhen was substituted in the 74th minute of Galatasaray's victory in the Turkish league against Sivasspor
- The Nigerian striker had etched his name into the record books with a brilliant strike in the first half of the encounter
- An unsavoury report regarding Osimhen, confirming the fears of many fans of the Istanbul club, has recently been released
Galatasaray fans have had their worst fears about Victor Osimhen confirmed, just days after the Nigerian forward made history at the club.
The star striker, who played a pivotal role in Okan Buruk's side securing victory over Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig, was forced to leave the game in the second half.
Osimhen, as noted by Opta, shattered the record for the most goals scored by a Galatasaray player in his first nine league appearances. However, he appeared to exit the crucial match with what seemed to be a thigh issue.
Amid widespread speculation, with some downplaying the Nigerian striker's noticeable limp, Galatasaray has now addressed Osimhen's substitution in an official statement.
Galatasaray provides update on Osimhen
In a statement released on the club's official website, the Istanbul outfit confirmed that the marquee striker has suffered an injury after experiencing pain in his upper right muscle, as revealed by an MRI examination.
The statement, however, concludes without providing a definitive return date for the striker, noting that his recovery will be closely monitored. Once deemed fit, he will be available for coach Buruk's side.
The injury to Osimhen currently leaves Galatasaray with only Michy Batshuayi as the club's sole available striker, following Mauro Icardi's season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.
Swirling reports suggest that Osimhen could return in time for the Turkish league clash against Trabzonspor.
