SC Heerenveen star Isaiah Ahmed has indicated interest in playing for the Nigerian national football team.

The 18-year-old, who made his Eredivisie debut under manager Robin Van Persie, says it would be a privilege to wear the Nigerian jersey.

Born in the Netherlands to a Nigerian father and a mother from Curacao, the talent is eligible to feature for any of the countries at the senior level.

Although he has been called up to the Curacao U20 national team at various times, Isaiah says he has yet to make up his mind.

However, he disclosed that it would be an honour to represent a team as big as the Nigerian Super Eagles.

Isaiah Ahmed told Legit.ng:

"Yes, I have been called up several times for the U20 and senior national teams of Curaçao, but I haven’t made a final decision about which country I want to represent.

"While I am honoured by those opportunities, I have a deep connection to Nigeria and am waiting for the chance to represent the Nigerian national teams.

"It would be a privilege to wear the Nigerian jersey, and I am committed to proving myself worthy of that opportunity.

"Representing Nigeria would be a dream come true for me. I’ve always felt a deep connection to my roots, and I know how much football means to Nigerians."

As per Transfermkt, Ahmed is a key member of the SC Heerenveen U21 side, but he trains with the first team after he caught the attention of former Arsenal star Van Persie.

The midfielder's contract with the Dutch club was recently extended amid offers from several other teams.

