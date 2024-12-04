Enyimba will not participate in the expanded edition of the FIFA Club World Cup to be hosted in the United States

The Nigerian giants, who dominated African football earlier in the decade, will miss out on the prestigious tournament

Al Ahly of Egypt, Wydad of Morocco, ES Tunis of Tunisia, and South African side Mamelodi Sundowns are CAF's representatives at the competition

The stage for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draws is set for Thursday, December 5, in Miami, with Manchester City and Real Madrid placed in the top-ranked pot.

FIFA has ranked Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the lowest-ranked pot, as confirmed in the draw procedures for the expanded tournament of 32 teams.

Four clubs from the African continent will participate in the tournament, which will be held from June 15 to July 13 next year in the United States.

Enyimba misses out on the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI.

Source: Getty Images

CAF's representatives at 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

CAF's representatives at the competition are Al Ahly of Egypt, Wydad of Morocco, ES Tunis of Tunisia, and South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

Following their successes in the CAF Champions League during the 2020/21, 2022/23, and 2023/24 seasons, Al Ahly picked up a ticket.

Having won the same competition during the 2021/2022 season, Wydad also confirmed their place, while ES Tunis and Mamelodi Sundowns qualified through the CAF ranking pathway.

Why Enyimba failed to qualify

The Peoples Elephants are undoubtedly the biggest club in the Nigerian Professional Football League, but they will not be there when the FIFA Club World Cup gets underway in 2025.

Earlier in the millennium, Enyimba were a dominant force on the continent, winning the CAF Champions League in 2003 and 2004.

They also won the CAF Super Cup in 2004 and 2005 and consequently had a chance to participate in the inaugural African Football League.

However, despite their successes in the local league back in Nigeria, the Aba-based outfit has struggled on the continent in the last two decades.

How federations are represented at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA has confirmed that twelve clubs represent UEFA (Europe), six represent CONMEBOL (South America), and four each represent the AFC (Asia), CAF (Africa), and CONCACAF (North, Central America, and the Caribbean).

One spot is awarded to OFC (Oceania), and the host country, the United States, automatically qualifies a team, bringing the total to 32.

When is the draw for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

The world’s best clubs will know their FIFA Club World Cup opponents on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at a draw in Miami, USA.

The event, which will kick off at 13:00 local time (19:00 CET), will be beamed around the globe via FIFA.com, FIFA+ and supporting channels.

Manchester City ahead in UEFA club rankings

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City are ahead as UEFA updated its list of club rankings for the 2024/2025 season.

Despite failing to defend their Champions League title last season, Pep Guardiola's sides ranked above other teams.

London club Chelsea are the only other English side in the top 10 despite missing out on the continental showpiece for the second season in a row.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng