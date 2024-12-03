Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has missed out on the 2024 Serie A Player of the Year award

The Nigerian forward helped Atalanta secure Champions League qualification and also won the Europa League

Lookman scored a whopping 11 goals and created eight assists in 31 Serie A appearances for Atalanta last season

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has faced back-to-back heartbreaks after losing the Serie A Player of the Year award to Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

The 27-year-old forward was only recently excluded from FIFA’s FIFPRO Best XI final nominees before losing yet another prestigious award to another rival.

Ademola Lookman has lost the Serie A Player of the Year award to rival Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan.

According to Transfermarkt, Lookman was sensational for Atalanta last season, netting 11 goals and eight assists as he helped them secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

The Super Eagles attacker also scored a hat-trick in the final of the Europa League as he helped Atalanta clinch their first-ever European title following a 3-0 victory against Bayer Leverkusen.

Lookman, who is also the leading favourite for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award, was nominated for the Serie A Player of the Year alongside Martinez, Rafael Leao, Marcus Thuram, and Joshua Zirkzee.

Inter Milan dominate 2024 Serie A awards

Meanwhile, Inter Milan dominated the 2024 Serie A awards as the reigning Italian champions carted away most of the prestigious prizes on the night.

Martinez was named Player of the Year after his Capocannoniere title with 24 goals while Simone Inzaghi was voted as the Coach of the Year and Inter Milan won the Club of the Year, Yahoo Sports reports.

Marcus Thuram also received the award for Goal of the Year for his strike in September 2023 during Inter's 5-1 derby win over neighbours and rivals AC Milan.

Lookman snubbed from FIFPRO XI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman has been cut from the final nominees for the 2024 FIFPRO Best XI despite an impressive season with Atalanta.

The International Association of Professional Footballers released the final 26-man shortlist for the best eleven and the Nigerian forward was one of the star players missing.

Lookman finished 14th overall in the Ballon d’Or rankings in 2024 and has also bagged nominations for the Globe Soccer Awards and the CAF Player of the Year.

