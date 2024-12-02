FIFPRO have published their list of nominees for the World’s starting 11 for the 2024 calendar year

The list features no African footballer of the year, including Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman

Lookman finished 14th in the Ballon d'Or rankings and is the favourite for the 2024 CAF Best Award

The International Federation of Professional Footballers have released their 26-man shortlist for the 2024 FIFPRO World XI, and the potential African Footballer of the Year is missing.

Individual awards in football come with many controversies, even for those decided strictly by fans, as fans have one thing or the other to say about the process.

Ademola Lookman finished 14th in the final rankings of the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The body confirmed that the list of 26 players, including three goalkeepers, seven defenders, eight midfielders and eight forwards, was published via social media this afternoon.

Lookman overlooked for FIFPRO XI

One immediate observation from the list was the absence of African footballers, including the favourite contender for the 2025 CAF Men's Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman.

Lookman has been one of the best players in the world in 2024, helping Atalanta finish in the top four on the Serie A table and qualify for this season's UEFA Champions League.

He also won the club's first trophy since 1963, the UEFA Europa League, scoring a historic hat trick against invincible German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, which helped him finish 14th on the final Ballon d'Or rankings.

The English-born attacker also helped the Super Eagles of Nigeria reach the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in his first major tournament since switching his international allegiance in 2021.

FIFPRO issued an official statement explaining the selection of the only award in the world voted for by professional footballers as they decide the best 11 among them.

The goalkeeper, three defenders, midfielders and forwards with the highest votes will make the list, while the 11th player will be any outfield player with the highest number of votes from any position. The final XI will be published on December 9, 2021.

Biggest CAF POTY controversies

Legit.ng analyses the three biggest CAF POTY controversies involving Nigerian footballers as Atalanta forward Lookman eyes Africa's highest individual honour.

The 27-year-old is the leading favourite to pick up the award in Morocco in two weeks, but history suggests that being the popular choice sometimes doesn't mean you will win.

