Ademola Lookman is the favourite contender to win the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award this month

The Super Eagles star is up against Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and South Africa's Ronwen Williams, amongst others

There have been many incidents of controversies in the past when the favourite did not eventually emerge

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is gearing up for the 2024 Best Players Award ceremony scheduled for Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16, 2024.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is the favourite nominee to pick up the main category: the Men's Player of the Year Award after a remarkable season for club and country.

Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure won the 2013 CAF Best Award in Lagos at the expense of Nigeria's Mikel Obi. Photo by Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: AFP

Lookman is the favourite to win, not the handpicked winner, as the ceremony had witnessed some controversial rulings where the favourite did not win.

Legit.ng looks at the three biggest controversies at the award involving Nigerian players.

CAF POTY robberies with Nigerians

1998: Mustapha Hadji vs Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha lost the 1998 African Footballer of the Year Award to Morocco’s Mustapha Hadji by a margin of two points. The award raised eyebrows as many saw the Nigerian trickster as the deserved winner.

As noted by Sports Brief, then CAF Secretary General Moustapha Fahmy claimed Nigeria's absence at the 1998 AFCON in Burkina Faso may have cost JJ the victory.

1999: Nwankwo Kanu vs Sammy Kuffour

To this day, Ghanaian football legend Sammy Kuffour feels cheated for not winning the 1999 award, which Nwankwo Kanu won. Kuffour had a brilliant year with Bayern Munich narrowly missing winning all possible trophies after losing the UEFA Champions League final to Manchester United. It was Kanu’s second victory, having also won in 1996.

2013: Mikel Obi vs Yaya Toure

Mikel was the favourite for the 2013 award but eventually lost it to Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure and finished second. The Chelsea legend claimed on Dubai Eye podcast in 2023 that he was told he had won it before the ceremony, which was held in Nigeria.

French coach snubs Lookman

Legit.ng reported that a French coach snubbed Ademola Lookman when selecting his preferred candidate to win the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award.

Denis Lavagne, who managed Cameroon briefly between 2011 and 2012, claimed Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah deserves the award but was not nominated.

Source: Legit.ng