Ademola Lookman is having a remarkable year after bagging yet another prestigious award nomination

the Nigerian winger’s blistering form for Atalanta has earned him a nomination for the best player in Serie A for November

Lookman is the leading candidate to be crowned the 2024 CAF Player of the Year in Morocco

Ademola Lookman’s meteoric rise in European football in 2024 shows no signs of slowing down after earning yet another award nomination.

The Nigerian winger has gained popularity in world football recently for his superb contributions to the Atalanta team whom he led to win the 2024 Europa League title after netting a hatrick in the final.

Serie A has nominated Ademola Lookman for the November Player of the Month award after an outstanding month with Atalanta. Photo by Luca Amedeo Bizzarri.

Lookman’s performance, for club and for country, has earned him nominations for the CAF Player of the Year award where he will compete against Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi and three others for the award, CAF Online reports.

The 27-year-old forward has carried his superb form into the 2024/25 season where he has helped Atalanta become Serie A title contenders with his goal contributions.

This season, Lookman has registered nine goals and five assists in 15 appearances for La Dea across all competitions this season.

Lookman earns Serie A POTM nomination

Meanwhile, Serie A has nominated Lookman for November Player of the Month after the Atalanta forward scored three goals in three games during the month in question.

The Super Eagles winger scored a brace as La Dea condemned Antonio Conte’s Napoli to their first defeat in Serie A this season after a comfortable 3-0 victory.

The CAF Player of the Year nominee was also on the scoresheet as Atalanta also secured a 3-1 victory in their final game league game in November.

Lookman will contest for the prestigious award, which will be voted for by fans, against Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Marcus Thuram (Juventus), and Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio).

Cameroon defender backs Lookman for CAF POTY

Cameroon international Flavien Enzo Boyomo is the latest footballer who has tipped the Nigerian winger to edge Hakimi and Ronwen Williams to the award.

The 2024 CAF awards will take centre stage in Morocco on December 16 when all the winners will be announced.

