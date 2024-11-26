Premier League Club to Make Huge Bid for Super Eagles Star Following Osimhen Transfer Blow
- Manchester United are working overtime to ensure new additions are made to head coach Ruben Amorim's squad
- The Premier League outfit was recently linked with the possibility of signing Galatasaray attacker, Victor Osimhen
- A fresh report detailing how the English football powerhouse has shifted its attention to another Nigerian attacker has surfaced
Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Nigerian forward Victor Boniface, just days after their pursuit of Victor Osimhen was dealt a setback.
The Premier League side, who had been exploring a deal for Osimhen following the appointment of new coach Ruben Amorim, faced a blow after Napoli's recent stance on the sale of the forward.
According to reports from Tutto Napoli, Manchester United had proposed a deal involving Joshua Zirkzee and a fee of around €30 million for Osimhen. However, Napoli insisted on a full cash payment for any potential transfer.
In the wake of this failed attempt, fresh reports suggest that Manchester United have now shifted their focus to signing Boniface.
Chelsea faces new competition as another European giant enters the race for Victor Osimhen's signature
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
Man United turns to Boniface after failed Osimhen deal
According to German Bundesliga transfer expert, Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have included the Nigerian forward on their shortlist of strikers as they aim to address their goal-scoring struggles.
The report suggests that the Premier League giants are looking to secure a new striker in the winter transfer window. If they fail to do so, they will continue their pursuit in the summer.
Securing Boniface in January is unlikely, as Bayer Leverkusen will want to retain the striker’s services for the remainder of the season. However, a summer move appears more feasible.
A transfer for the Nigeria international won’t come cheap, as his contract with Bayer Leverkusen runs until the summer of 2028.
Currently, only Everton, Crystal Palace, and Southampton have scored fewer goals than Manchester United in the Premier League, fuelling the urgency for a new striker.
It’s worth noting that Boniface has previously expressed a preference for a move to Spain’s La Liga over the Premier League.
However, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince him to join their ranks.
New club enters race for Osimhen
Legit.ng in another report detailed that a new European club has joined the race to sign Osimhen.
Italian Serie A outfit Juventus are set to make a major bid for the Nigerian striker. Juventus' interest comes amid ongoing talks of Chelsea eyeing a swoop for the attacker.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ero Samson (Sports Editor) Samson Ero is a sports journalist with a track record of over six years in the Nigerian media industry. He has honed his skills at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited and Transsion Holdings, where he covered various sports stories and general news working as Content Operation Specialist and Content Coordinator. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2023. Reach him via email at ero.samson@sportsbrief.com.