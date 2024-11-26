Manchester United are working overtime to ensure new additions are made to head coach Ruben Amorim's squad

The Premier League outfit was recently linked with the possibility of signing Galatasaray attacker, Victor Osimhen

A fresh report detailing how the English football powerhouse has shifted its attention to another Nigerian attacker has surfaced

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Nigerian forward Victor Boniface, just days after their pursuit of Victor Osimhen was dealt a setback.

The Premier League side, who had been exploring a deal for Osimhen following the appointment of new coach Ruben Amorim, faced a blow after Napoli's recent stance on the sale of the forward.

Victor Boniface during the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Anfield. Image: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from Tutto Napoli, Manchester United had proposed a deal involving Joshua Zirkzee and a fee of around €30 million for Osimhen. However, Napoli insisted on a full cash payment for any potential transfer.

In the wake of this failed attempt, fresh reports suggest that Manchester United have now shifted their focus to signing Boniface.

Man United turns to Boniface after failed Osimhen deal

According to German Bundesliga transfer expert, Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have included the Nigerian forward on their shortlist of strikers as they aim to address their goal-scoring struggles.

The report suggests that the Premier League giants are looking to secure a new striker in the winter transfer window. If they fail to do so, they will continue their pursuit in the summer.

Securing Boniface in January is unlikely, as Bayer Leverkusen will want to retain the striker’s services for the remainder of the season. However, a summer move appears more feasible.

A transfer for the Nigeria international won’t come cheap, as his contract with Bayer Leverkusen runs until the summer of 2028.

Currently, only Everton, Crystal Palace, and Southampton have scored fewer goals than Manchester United in the Premier League, fuelling the urgency for a new striker.

It’s worth noting that Boniface has previously expressed a preference for a move to Spain’s La Liga over the Premier League.

However, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince him to join their ranks.

New club enters race for Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that a new European club has joined the race to sign Osimhen.

Italian Serie A outfit Juventus are set to make a major bid for the Nigerian striker. Juventus' interest comes amid ongoing talks of Chelsea eyeing a swoop for the attacker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng