The win helped the Bergamo-based club to the top eight on the 36-team table of the UEFA Champions League

They are on the verge of automatic qualification to the next round under the new format of the competition

Atalanta are on the verge of making UEFA Champions League history alongside other teams, and they have Ademola Lookman to thank in part for the achievement.

Atalanta won the UEFA Europa League last season and finished top four on the Italian Serie A table to qualify for this season's Champions League under a new format.

Ademola Lookman was named the club's player of the year for the second consecutive time after scoring a hat trick in the Europa League final and crucial goals in the league.

Atalanta on the verge of UCL history

The round five of six of the new format of the is over, and the eight teams that could pick the automatic qualification berth are already close to the top of the table.

Liverpool are the only team with a perfect record after beating Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield last night and became the first team to have qualified for the next round.

As noted by Football Italia, two Italian teams are in the top eight: Inter Milan (13 points) and Atalanta (11 points). Should both teams progress, they'll make history as the first eight sides to qualify under the new format.

Atalanta’s progress in the UCL this season had its foundation from an extraordinary year, greatly influenced by the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year favourite Lookman.

The Super Eagles star put on a show for La Dea last season to help them to a fourth-place finish and win their first trophy since 1961.

Gasperini hails Lookman's influence

Legit.ng reported that Gian Piero Gasperini hailed Lookman’s influence on Atalanta's impressive form this season for laying the foundation with his performances last season.

The Italian coach explained that winning the Europa League last season has given Nerazzurri confidence in the UCL this season, and they have been one of the best performers.

